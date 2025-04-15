US fails JD Vance

JD Vance made a joke about his epic trophy fail and of all the brilliant comebacks, this A++ response beat all comers

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2025

You’ll probably be familiar now with JD Vance’s most unfortunate trophy fail after he welcomed Ohio State’s triumphant football team to the White House, only for this to happen.

We’ve rounded up all our favourite reactions here, and we mention it again because the vice president attempted to save what remains of his face by making a joke about it.

And just like everything else the vice president touches, it didn’t end well, prompting lots of very funny and totally on-point responses.

But this one surely knocked the rest out of the park.

Nailed it.

Source @lionel_trolling