JD Vance made a joke about his epic trophy fail and of all the brilliant comebacks, this A++ response beat all comers

US fails JD Vance

You’ll probably be familiar now with JD Vance’s most unfortunate trophy fail after he welcomed Ohio State’s triumphant football team to the White House, only for this to happen.

The CFP National Championship Trophy falls apart as VP JD Vance tries to hold it aloft at the White House. pic.twitter.com/XYmZRnCsK0 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 14, 2025

We’ve rounded up all our favourite reactions here, and we mention it again because the vice president attempted to save what remains of his face by making a joke about it.

I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it https://t.co/rS3Vw3BdO6 — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 14, 2025

And just like everything else the vice president touches, it didn’t end well, prompting lots of very funny and totally on-point responses.

You think they lend out the exact same trophy every year, sports guy? https://t.co/7MNHBp3f7i — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) April 14, 2025

You’re an embarrassment. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 14, 2025

You’re just a clumsy moron. — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) April 14, 2025

Explains what happened after he touched my 401(k) https://t.co/h5RrFbeohl — The Alex Nowrasteh (@AlexNowrasteh) April 15, 2025

But this one surely knocked the rest out of the park.

sums up your attitude toward democracy as well https://t.co/27f8x75Ewx — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) April 14, 2025

Nailed it.

