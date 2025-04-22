US donald trump

Donald Trump’s solemn announcement about Pope Francis was rendered far beyond the absurd by the presence of the Easter Bunny

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 22nd, 2025

After a series of serious health problems over the past two months, Pope Francis I has died, aged 88, leaving the world’s Catholics – and others who admired him – in mourning.

Trbutes and commiserations flooded the internet.

Donald Trump announced that the flags would fly at half-mast as a mark of respect. Unfortunately, his own respect didn’t extend to sending away the person dressed as the Easter Bunny while he made the announcement.

Here’s how that looked.

Not one single aide thought they should have a gentle word about the optics. The internet had several words to say on the matter, though, and these were our favourites.

