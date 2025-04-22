Donald Trump’s solemn announcement about Pope Francis was rendered far beyond the absurd by the presence of the Easter Bunny

US donald trump

After a series of serious health problems over the past two months, Pope Francis I has died, aged 88, leaving the world’s Catholics – and others who admired him – in mourning.

Trbutes and commiserations flooded the internet.

Into your hands, O merciful Saviour, we commend your servant Jorge, a sheep of ⁰your own fold, a lamb of your own flock, a sinner of your own redeeming. Receive him into the blessed rest of everlasting peace, and the glorious company of the saints in light. Amen. #PopeFrancis pic.twitter.com/0tWfvLVu8o — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) April 21, 2025

Pope Francis said during an interview one time that he fell asleep during prayer. The interviewer asked him whether that was allowed, and he said that fathers always love it when their children fall asleep in their arms. That always stuck with me. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/5CmilaZUJE — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 21, 2025

His Holiness Pope Francis was a great inspiration. I am saddened with profound grief at His Holiness’s passing away. pic.twitter.com/y7ZXGXeqHz — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) April 21, 2025

It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him. For decades, he served… pic.twitter.com/GsE03QNoHj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 21, 2025

Donald Trump announced that the flags would fly at half-mast as a mark of respect. Unfortunately, his own respect didn’t extend to sending away the person dressed as the Easter Bunny while he made the announcement.

Here’s how that looked.

US President Donald J. Trump orders flags on all federal buildings, including the White House, to be flown at half-mast in memory of His Holiness Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/hi69xtb20N — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) April 21, 2025

Not one single aide thought they should have a gentle word about the optics. The internet had several words to say on the matter, though, and these were our favourites.

1.

Did the…did the bunny really need to be there for that. https://t.co/9tlUCW2XTL — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) April 21, 2025

2.

Oh wow they replaced Vance pretty quick https://t.co/4mqEgr3UgA — j aubrey (@jaubreyYT) April 21, 2025

3.

Donnie Darko remake looks even weirder than original — Rosa (@captainrosa_) April 21, 2025

4.

That's a secret service agent. Have some respect. — Digby0872 (@digby0872) April 21, 2025

5.

The Easter Bunny standing there solemnly at the president's side for this announcement might be the single most surreal moment of his presidency. https://t.co/Z3C6X0qJgD — Unworthy Hand (@kisstheblade_) April 21, 2025

6.

The writers this season are out of control. — UtahDesert (@Utahdesert) April 21, 2025

7.

This is fucking insane. Why the fuck would he announce this next to the Easter Bunny? — William Selby (@wselby303) April 21, 2025

8.

When I die, I hope it is said of me that I was a “good man” who “worked hard” next to a person dressed in a life-sized bunny costume looking downwards in respect https://t.co/8VFhWecnX6 — Jamie Susskind (@jamiesusskind) April 21, 2025

9.