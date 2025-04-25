Donald Trump fumed at the ‘disgrace’ who signed these rubbish trade deals and it was a self-own visible from space

US donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump took time out from shifting barrowloads of crypto to turn his ire on the idiot president who signed all these rubbish trade deals with Canada, Mexico and China and the like.

You know, the same territories which Trump is slapping huge tariffs on, before immediately backtracking and then slapping another huge tariff on. Repeat until death.

And here’s precisely what Trump had to say about the ‘disgrace’ whose terrible work he is having to undo right now.

Trump seems to blame himself moments ago on trade deals with other countries: “We were abused by countries. I blame the President of the United States that happened to be sitting when these deals were made. Disgraceful.” FACT: Trump signed those deal when he was President. -… pic.twitter.com/Gl4omJamil — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 24, 2025

If only he could tell him to his face! Anyone got a mirror? Although, TBF, he might not show up in it.

He’s right Trump’s a disgrace. — Mad Genius (@MGenius15636) April 24, 2025

He means his evil twin. — Darren Haber, PsyD (@darrenhabermft) April 24, 2025

Only Trump could sign the deals, trash the results, and blame a ghost president. It’s performance art at this point. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) April 24, 2025

