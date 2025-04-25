US donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump fumed at the ‘disgrace’ who signed these rubbish trade deals and it was a self-own visible from space

John Plunkett. Updated April 25th, 2025

Donald Trump took time out from shifting barrowloads of crypto to turn his ire on the idiot president who signed all these rubbish trade deals with Canada, Mexico and China and the like.

You know, the same territories which Trump is slapping huge tariffs on, before immediately backtracking and then slapping another huge tariff on. Repeat until death.

And here’s precisely what Trump had to say about the ‘disgrace’ whose terrible work he is having to undo right now.

If only he could tell him to his face! Anyone got a mirror? Although, TBF, he might not show up in it.

