Trump was asked precisely what concessions his Ukraine peace ‘plan’ was asking of Russia and never was the ‘art of the deal’ so exposed

John Plunkett. Updated April 25th, 2025

Donald Trump famously said he’d only need 24 hours to bring an end to the war in Ukraine and four months later Putin is still wreaking unimaginable horror on Kyiv.

Trump is still doing his best to end the conflict – mostly, it appears, by texting ‘Vladimir, stop!’ to the Russian president – but despite all the evidence to the contrary you have to keep hoping, right?

Except the US president isn’t exactly making it easy, and nowhere was this better illustrated than when he was asked exactly what concessions his Ukraine peace ‘plan’ – such as it is – was making of Vladimir Putin.

And rarely has his much wanged about ‘art of the deal’ felt more exposed.

And here’s precisely what people made of that.

