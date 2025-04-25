Trump was asked precisely what concessions his Ukraine peace ‘plan’ was asking of Russia and never was the ‘art of the deal’ so exposed

US donald trump Ukraine vladimir putin

Donald Trump famously said he’d only need 24 hours to bring an end to the war in Ukraine and four months later Putin is still wreaking unimaginable horror on Kyiv.

Trump is still doing his best to end the conflict – mostly, it appears, by texting ‘Vladimir, stop!’ to the Russian president – but despite all the evidence to the contrary you have to keep hoping, right?

Except the US president isn’t exactly making it easy, and nowhere was this better illustrated than when he was asked exactly what concessions his Ukraine peace ‘plan’ – such as it is – was making of Vladimir Putin.

And rarely has his much wanged about ‘art of the deal’ felt more exposed.

Reporter: What concessions did Russia offer to get closer to peace? Trump: “Stopping the war, stopping taking the whole country. Pretty big concession.” pic.twitter.com/MUov5ZpmD3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 24, 2025

And here’s precisely what people made of that.

1.

This is a lie. Russia is not capable of taking all of Ukraine, or they already would have. The level of ignorance and weakness is astounding. POTUS is an utter embarrassment. https://t.co/ARP2tnMLMd — Eugene Vindman (@YVindman) April 24, 2025

2.

The audacity to call “not occupying the whole country” a concession is peak russian logic. By this standard, burglars “concede” every house they don’t rob. Absolutely shameless. — Tetїana (@TPSpindel) April 24, 2025

3.

Now the truth is revealed from Trump himself. Ukraine must give up a laundry list of very costly things to Russia and to the US, while Russia gives up ABSOLUTELY NOTHING under the US peace proposal. What a disgrace. https://t.co/n5f1Xs9mT8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 24, 2025

4.

These are the *exact* “concessions” Hitler gave the British and French at Munich. https://t.co/xMnWw2vk5J — Andrew Bower (@AndrewBower42) April 24, 2025

5.

According to Trump, Russia are making the “concession” of not invading all of Ukraine. Like when lung cancer makes the concession of not spreading to other organs.pic.twitter.com/aOKLy0W6uV — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 24, 2025

6.