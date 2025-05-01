Pics donald trump

Donald Trump got Harvard mixed up with Harlem on this TV phone-in and even for him, it’s a properly jaw-dropping listen

John Plunkett. Updated May 1st, 2025

So we’ve passed 100 days since Donald Trump returned to the White House and so much has happened it’s frankly terrifying to wonder where he will have got to after 200.

But for a glimpse into the mind of the stable genius right now, have a watch as he responds to a question about Harvard – from which Trump has threatened to withhold funding – on a NewsNation town hall show.

And it really is quite the listen.

The looks on the presenters’ faces said it all (not that they’d dare say anything, obviously).

These people were happy to let rip, however, and quite right too.

