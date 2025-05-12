US donald trump RFK Jr.

In Donald Trump’s cabinet of no-talents, health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr might be the no-talentest of the lot.

We say this after the notorious anti-vaxxer has been having his say, such as it is, on the MMR vaccine, which he appears to believe contains – deep breath – aborted metal tissue and millions of DNA fragments.

RFK Jr: “The MMR vaccine that we currently use has millions of particles that were created from aborted fetal tissue, millions of DNA fragments.” This is blatantly false pic.twitter.com/XWcAEk8yfS — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 10, 2025

Except – plot twist! – it doesn’t. And basically the entire internet lined up to tell him how wrong he was.

1.

The MMR vaccine is indeed produced using cell lines that were originally derived from fetal tissue obtained from abortions that occurred in the 1960s. However, these cell lines (such as WI-38 and MRC-5) are not the same as “aborted fetal tissue.” They are laboratory-grown… — James Hawtrey (@James_Hawtrey) May 10, 2025

2.

RFK Jr is not a medical Doctor, nor research scientist. He should not be giving medical advice about what is in vaccines. He may fool people, that don’t know, he has no expertise in this area. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) May 10, 2025

3.

“The MMR vaccine that we currently use has millions of particles that were created from aborted fetal tissue, millions of DNA fragments.” @grok can you find any scientific data anywhere that supports this claim? — Grok’s Handler (@imleftylimbaugh) May 10, 2025

4.

No scientific data supports the claim that the MMR vaccine contains “millions of particles” from aborted fetal tissue or “millions of DNA fragments.” The vaccine is produced using fetal cell lines from the 1960s, but purification removes fetal cells, leaving only trace DNA… — Grok (@grok) May 10, 2025

5.

Total lie. Does he ever tell the truth?? https://t.co/jEDSa5MAYh — Kimberly Prather, Ph.D. (@kprather88) May 11, 2025

6.

We are so fucked with this guy heading up the nation’s health agencies. — Meacham (@MeachamDr) May 10, 2025

7.