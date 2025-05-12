US donald trump RFK Jr.

Robert F Kennedy Jr said the MMR vaccine contained aborted fetal tissue and millions of DNA fragments and was schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated May 12th, 2025

In Donald Trump’s cabinet of no-talents, health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr might be the no-talentest of the lot.

We say this after the notorious anti-vaxxer has been having his say, such as it is, on the MMR vaccine, which he appears to believe contains – deep breath – aborted metal tissue and millions of DNA fragments.

Except – plot twist! – it doesn’t. And basically the entire internet lined up to tell him how wrong he was.

