These MAGA customers were fuming when their 640-dollar Trump watch’s missing T turned it into a Rump watch

We’re not quite sure what’s more embarrassing – admitting you spent more than $600 on a Trump watch, or speaking to the media like it’s a latter-day episode of That’s Life, to complain that the watch manufacturer left the T off and sent you a Rump watch instead.

The wonderful Derek Guy spotted the story.

man orders $600 Trump watch but receives "Rump" watch pic.twitter.com/qcDgiJwINI — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 19, 2025

“We expected that it would have the integrity of the President of the United States.”

The rest of the world had sort of hoped that the President of the United States would have the integrity of the President of the United States, but it sucks to be all of us.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

1.

It had the President’s integrity alright. — Whitney Westerfield (@KyWhitney) May 19, 2025

2.

When you’re a loyal MAGA cult member and spend $640 on a pink Trump watch but they send you a Rump pic.twitter.com/HcZ6mK24Ci — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 15, 2025

3.

It's always idiot o'clock if you're dumb enough to buy a Trump watch, so there's really no need to buy one — Asher (@The_1Asher) May 15, 2025

4.

He did pay for one of a kind. I think he got his money's worth!‍♂️ — J.E.️ (@JWEEBLES) May 16, 2025

5.

If you spent $640 dollars on a Trump watch, you absolutely deserved to get scammed. https://t.co/BIZBA3Ggaf — Andrew Atkinson (@atkinsonfasho) May 15, 2025

6.

This is what happens when you pay Trump $600 for one of his cheesy, made-in-China watches: pic.twitter.com/65sSxLJl4a — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) May 19, 2025

7.

I think I broke a rib cracking tf up about this for an hour — breezyshade007 (@breezyshade007) May 19, 2025

8.

Tim Pettit's $640 "RUMP" watch fiasco is just another example of Trump's shoddy merchandise. Expecting integrity from a brand synonymous with fraud was his first mistake. Classic Trump: overpriced, underdelivered, and hilariously misspelled. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) May 15, 2025

9.

10.

That wasn't a watch they ordered, it was an intelligence test they failed.

At least have the courtesy to blur their faces. https://t.co/7Y5FV2VSYL — tkabbs (@tkabbs) May 19, 2025

11.

$700 to be reminded you’re an ass whenever you look at the time.

https://t.co/ghL76PPeZ5 — Mindy Conway @minplosion☘️ (@Minplosion) May 15, 2025

12.

$600 for a Rump watch. pic.twitter.com/2Hikk0VtB6 — Zero Fox Given (@zerofoxgiven21) May 19, 2025

13.

Tim Petit wanted to make his wife happy, and give her an original Trump watch. However, he was bitterly disappointed, for his 640 US dollars Petit was only sent a faulty model. Instead of Trump, the watch read “RUMP” in capital letters

it’s a Ass watch. pic.twitter.com/saXn6Syytw — Sir Rob the frosty tweeter (@Robthefrosty) May 15, 2025

14.

Imagine crying over a RUMP watch instead of the marriage that led to it… She wanted time. He gave her a constant reminder of poor judgment. pic.twitter.com/9QtYYY9n4P — Chicano Marine (@elchicanomarine) May 17, 2025

Top punning from Samir.

Rump is actually Donald's nickname for himself because of the natural resemblance. And we all know watches should live on in posteriority. — Samir (@heysamir_) May 19, 2025

