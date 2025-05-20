US donald trump MAGA

These MAGA customers were fuming when their 640-dollar Trump watch’s missing T turned it into a Rump watch

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 20th, 2025

We’re not quite sure what’s more embarrassing – admitting you spent more than $600 on a Trump watch, or speaking to the media like it’s a latter-day episode of That’s Life, to complain that the watch manufacturer left the T off and sent you a Rump watch instead.

The wonderful Derek Guy spotted the story.

“We expected that it would have the integrity of the President of the United States.”

The rest of the world had sort of hoped that the President of the United States would have the integrity of the President of the United States, but it sucks to be all of us.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Top punning from Samir.

Source Derek Guy Image Screengrab