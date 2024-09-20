Roseanne Barr showing off her Donald Trump gun is the most terrifying thing you’ll watch today

US donald trump Roseanne barr

Roseanne Barr, the celebrity Trump fan and former sitcom star who six years ago was fired from her sitcom, Roseanne, after posting a racist tweet, has got a special Donald Trump handgun.

We mention this because Barr has been excitedly showing off her piece and it’s just as bizarre as you might think.

Except it’s not only bizarre it’s downright terrifying because, well, watch. And if you don’t find yourself instinctively ducking, we’ll give you your money back.

Roseanne demonstrates the opposite of gun safety during an event she did for the Minnesota Trump campaign pic.twitter.com/zLlBoLTRTW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 19, 2024

And it wasn’t just us who found ourselves bellowing ‘duck!’

I seriously ducked every time she waved that in the camera view. — Simora Seitter (@SeitterSimora) September 19, 2024

This is how little kids die of accidental discharges. — Scott  (@bullriders1) September 19, 2024

I was waiting for her to jump in with, “Now, for everyone following along in this safety training video, what are all of the things we just did wrong?” but it never came — Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) September 19, 2024

Jesus Christ I kept waiting for that thing to go off every time she put her finger on the trigger https://t.co/wXae1cKC3r — Christopher Bickel (@Anakrid) September 19, 2024

I thought the knucklehead that took it from her was going to check to make sure it’s not loaded. Nope, just wanted to show off the etching — Kimberly Chandler (@cozzmo73) September 19, 2024

Finger on the trigger and pointing it at everyone. pic.twitter.com/Mhfrg4deO9 — SARmedic (@SARmedic911) September 19, 2024

Me watching this video: "Oh my god."

"Oh my god she's pointing it at the camera."

"OH MY GOD She's pointing it at her face!!?!?! What?!?!" — Beth (@gigglybeth_) September 19, 2024

Jesus Christ I ducked like 3x. https://t.co/g6IhHkIwT0 — Randible (@randible) September 20, 2024

My crazy belief is that while the number of guns in this country is absurd, the thing that is really dangerous here is that the gun culture in this country is stupid, careless, and focused on the idea that a gun is the right way to solve your problems. https://t.co/AMy9UpAknr — Damion Schubert – @ZenOfDesign.com on bsky (@ZenOfDesign) September 19, 2024

In the interests of balance and all that, who knows if the safety was on (or off) and presumably it wasn’t loaded. But still!

I mean this is literally how they accidentally shoot themselves all the time. Mother of god they’re so nuts. pic.twitter.com/J5E6ugdN2S — Brendan May (@bmay) September 20, 2024

Source @atrupar