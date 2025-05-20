US bigots

A Maga Christian pastor called for a return of the ‘lost virtue of hatred’ and the internet read him chapter and verse

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 20th, 2025

If you’re already familiar with the thoughts and comments of so-called Christian pastor and Trump supporter Joel Webbon, then you have our deepest sympathy. If you haven’t come across him before, we’re almost sorry for spoiling that smidgin of peace of mind.

Christian Nationalist Webber, who founded Right Response Ministries, experienced a certain amount of notoriety last year, when he said on his podcast that shooting migrants trying to cross the border was the merciful thing to do. We must have missed that bit of the Sermon on the Mount –

‘Blessed are the gun-slingers, for they shall murder people because they’re foreign.’

Nope. Not ringing any bells. In March, he used that same Right Response Podcast to state that there’s no place in the US for non-Christians, so it probably won’t surprise anyone to see what he posted on Twitter on Monday.

Christians must recover the lost virtue of Hatred. If not, Christianity will survive, but the West will be finished.

Perhaps we should crowdfund to buy him a dictionary, so he can look up the meaning of Christian. With enough money, we could present him with a ‘My First Bible’, because he’s obviously never read it.

Some people sprang to his defence, with comments like this.

Which might be a good point if we didn’t know he wants to shoot asylum seekers and banish non-Christians from the US.

Others had less charitable thoughts about his hot take.

Tristopic had an apt quote from the scriptures.

