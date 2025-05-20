A Maga Christian pastor called for a return of the ‘lost virtue of hatred’ and the internet read him chapter and verse

US bigots

If you’re already familiar with the thoughts and comments of so-called Christian pastor and Trump supporter Joel Webbon, then you have our deepest sympathy. If you haven’t come across him before, we’re almost sorry for spoiling that smidgin of peace of mind.

Christian Nationalist Webber, who founded Right Response Ministries, experienced a certain amount of notoriety last year, when he said on his podcast that shooting migrants trying to cross the border was the merciful thing to do. We must have missed that bit of the Sermon on the Mount –

‘Blessed are the gun-slingers, for they shall murder people because they’re foreign.’

Nope. Not ringing any bells. In March, he used that same Right Response Podcast to state that there’s no place in the US for non-Christians, so it probably won’t surprise anyone to see what he posted on Twitter on Monday.

Perhaps we should crowdfund to buy him a dictionary, so he can look up the meaning of Christian. With enough money, we could present him with a ‘My First Bible’, because he’s obviously never read it.

Some people sprang to his defence, with comments like this.

-Hate what is evil and love what is good.

-Our battle is not against flesh and blood… Depends on what he means by hatred. — David Hostetler (@HydroFoundry) May 19, 2025

Which might be a good point if we didn’t know he wants to shoot asylum seekers and banish non-Christians from the US.

Others had less charitable thoughts about his hot take.

1.

a lot of christians are like “what if we believed the exact opposite of what jesus said” pic.twitter.com/HBmE6qi73q — Mason Mennenga (@masonmennenga) May 19, 2025

2.

> Sin of empathy

> Virtue of hatred Oh boy Christianity’s COOKED https://t.co/yRJxHkKyWN pic.twitter.com/UCsqbmcAaY — (Not) WLKER64 (@46REKLW) May 19, 2025

3.

4.

I don't think evangelical christians ever lost their “virtue of hatred”. It is getting stronger and directed at more people. https://t.co/qmXmV1aTJV — kathooks (@hookskat) May 19, 2025

5.

No idea who this is but he looks and sounds like Temu Matt Walsh https://t.co/Cu2bJyk5Hs — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 19, 2025

6.

Even Grok called out Joel Webbon ? pic.twitter.com/zc0F8yvXdd — Joshua Brunken (2025 is my year. Maybe..) (@JoshuaBrunken) May 19, 2025

7.

8.

9.

That's what the KKK always said. Are you gonna revive it for this century? — Econpolicy (@Econpolicy) May 19, 2025

10.

2 Famous quotes from Joel Webbon to add to the list: “We are not conservatives” “Christians must recover the lost virtue of hatred” pic.twitter.com/XtkCQxTSDN — AlaskaBird (@AlaskaBird__) May 20, 2025

11.

Hatred is a sin not a virtue. These people truly are an anti-christ. — Dude from the Hinterlands… (@FlyoverRevolt) May 19, 2025

12.

Christians must recover the lost virtue of Gluttony. If not, Christianity will survive, but McDonalds will be finished https://t.co/7KgLm3BS5P — evan, ostensibly (@EOstensibly) May 19, 2025

13.

Christians must recover the lost virtue of Lust. If not, Christianity will survive, but Pornhub and Onlyfans will be finished. https://t.co/7KgLm3BS5P — evan, ostensibly (@EOstensibly) May 19, 2025

14.

I thought this was parody of Joel Webbon for a second. He’s a master of being an edgelord. pic.twitter.com/llg9ME37he — Eli McGowan (@elimcgowan) May 19, 2025

15.

I feel very safe in saying this man is not in line with the Bible https://t.co/MnPQXUVIPo — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) May 19, 2025

16.

You mixed up your catechism and your Warhammer 40k rulebook you fucking nerd. Now the big lads gonna dunk your head in the toilet https://t.co/uNnTaaHk96 — Ezoteryczny Bogdan (@ezoteryczny) May 19, 2025

Tristopic had an apt quote from the scriptures.

"If not, Christianity will survive, but the West will be finished." “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” Mark 8:36 Throw out the bathwater, not the baby.

Hatred is obviously not the answer.

Righteous Anger is not the answer.… — Tristropic (@tristropic) May 19, 2025

Image Screengrab