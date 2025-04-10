A Christian Trump fan’s worship-painting of the president has gone viral because it’s serving cult

Weird World art donald trump

Artist Vanessa Horabuena is a Christian, a Trump fan, and a ‘worship artist’, which looks suspiciously like being a speed painter. Think Rolf Harris on amphetamines and altar wine. While we can’t critique her technique, we’re not too sure about her taste in cult leaders.

Back in January, she was chosen to perform a live painting of Trump at the Liberty Ball, following the inauguration, where she created a piece she named “Prayers for our President” accompanied by a religious song called The Blessing by Kari Job.

It’s quite the spectacle.

Can you tell what it is yet? We’re not sure whether that church is supposed to look like it’s on fire, but the whole thing has an air of this –

Draws dropped – and so did these reactions.

1.

A mega church worship group idolizing a con artist. Coincidence? I think not.

Ben S

2.

I’m too European for this.

Twon93

3.

Just imagine if democrats did this for Biden? Republicans would have a field day

Mr. Wilson

4.

The Bible speaks about the antichrist…..he will be able to deceive the masses.

living42day

5.

Actual blasphemy. Shocking.

Wobbly Otter

6.

The literal first (1st) commandment is you shall have no other gods before me. Painting a politician to worship music violates this.

Emayor

7.



Not cult like or weird at all!

LittleLottie32

8.

It’s fine she painted him. It’s sacrilegious she painted him while singing a worship song and intertwining him into her religion.

Carrie P

9.

I will never understand why they idolize him!

Sugar Moon

10.

We are literally becoming one of those countries that we ridiculed because the people worship the leader – the rest of the world must be shocked.

Kenny Mac

11.

The Bible mentioned not making golden idols but it didn’t mention Cheeto orange idols.

whatsinthefingbox

12.

How did this man become the ideal Christian roll model, seriously, does he feed the hungry, welcome the stranger, heal the sick, chase out the money changers, which one, I’m confused, HOW ???

Assiniboine_66

This is why I am an atheist.



