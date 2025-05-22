23 times the Fake Showbiz News account brought a bit of parody pizzazz to the timeline

Twitter funny

The Fake Showbiz News parody account is very much a ‘does what it says on the tin’ sort of thing – and it does it brilliantly. Nothing and nobody in the entertainment world is safe from their mockery, and we’ve plucked 23 favourites to give you a taster.

1.

Professor Brian Cox scoffs at people using apps that show them where the planets are in the night sky. “I know where they all are without that,” he boasted pic.twitter.com/7QszIPcEsg — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) January 17, 2025

2.

Emilia Clarke says if West Bromwich Albion win promotion back to the Premier League they shouldn’t be allowed in. “They’ve had enough chances,” she said pic.twitter.com/qgcgIFxumJ — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) October 18, 2024

3.

Jane McDonald reveals she and Beyoncé are planning their first ever holiday together – but are at loggerheads about where to go. “I’ve suggested a Caribbean cruise – obviously – but she’s got her heart set on the Peak District,” McDonald said. “I think she’s also invited… pic.twitter.com/7pCpr50G9H — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) February 8, 2025

4.

James Corden admits he didn’t really mind whether Smithy ended up with Sonia or Nessa at the end of ‘Gavin and Stacey’. “The most important thing was my character became the main character,” he told reporters pic.twitter.com/hrkG0JFl9U — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) January 1, 2025

5.

Martin Lewis says if you burst into tears at the supermarket, saying you forgot your bags for life, staff will often give you a couple for free. “Obviously it’s a bit embarrassing blubbing like a baby in the middle of Tesco but the savings are worth it,” he said pic.twitter.com/dgJo4m233c — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) December 9, 2024

6.

Kylie Minogue says it pisses her off when people ask what they can expect from her forthcoming world tour. “I’m just going to be on stage singing my fucking songs,” she snapped pic.twitter.com/IX8PaALKM2 — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) September 28, 2024

7.

Administrative mix-up sees Tom Huddlestone cast as Bassanio in ‘The Merchant of Venice’ and Tom Hiddleston appointed youth coach at Derby County pic.twitter.com/alSVI9fEWw — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) January 16, 2025

8.

BREAKING: William and Harry set to bury the hatchet and reunite for series of huge gigs at Wembley and Manchester’s Heaton Park in 2025 pic.twitter.com/O2KTDs2ejJ — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) August 25, 2024

9.

Aimee Lou Wood blasts her ‘White Lotus’ co-star Walton Goggins, branding him a “classic nepo babe”. “He only gets good parts because his granny was in Postman Pat,” she told BBC Radio Cornwall pic.twitter.com/qbu3jopSS3 — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) April 16, 2025

10.

Ellie Goulding says the other day she saw an ambulance driving in the OPPOSITE direction of the hospital. “No wonder so many people are dying,” she frowned pic.twitter.com/DcMoIxfzg5 — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) May 23, 2024

11.

Rihanna says she was interested to read that Milton Keynes City Council has binned Serco as its refuse collection partner in favour of lesser-known contractor Suez. “I’m sure other local authorities will be watching with interest to see how they perform,” she said pic.twitter.com/pRRdytFOcw — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) August 12, 2024

12.