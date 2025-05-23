Entertainment comedy

This very tasty ‘Trying a simple recipe’ sketch is still one of our all-time favourites

Poke Staff. Updated May 23rd, 2025

Comedians Stevie Martin, who is currently smashing it on Taskmaster, and Lola-Rose Maxwell know their way around a funny sketch.

You probably spotted them plotting the pitfalls of trying to book an Airbnb, which went viral in 2023.

Anyone who has ever bought something online – so, everybody – will relate hard to their take on that frustrating pastime.

In 2024, they turned their attention to the glut of cookery demonstrations on social media, and how someone might easily come unstuck trying to follow them.

The mini masterpiece got a well-deserved virtual thumbs up from Twitter, at the time. These comments say it all.

Chris Hewitt summed it up perfectly.

Stevie shares their sketches on YouTube and Instagram, as well as Twitter/X, for those who prefer those platforms.

