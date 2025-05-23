This very tasty ‘Trying a simple recipe’ sketch is still one of our all-time favourites
Comedians Stevie Martin, who is currently smashing it on Taskmaster, and Lola-Rose Maxwell know their way around a funny sketch.
You probably spotted them plotting the pitfalls of trying to book an Airbnb, which went viral in 2023.
booking an airbnb pic.twitter.com/QCCjOWF0XI
— Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) November 1, 2023
Anyone who has ever bought something online – so, everybody – will relate hard to their take on that frustrating pastime.
trying to buy anything online pic.twitter.com/JBNXYyAmqv
— Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) May 4, 2021
In 2024, they turned their attention to the glut of cookery demonstrations on social media, and how someone might easily come unstuck trying to follow them.
trying a simple recipe pic.twitter.com/CoxZJEtd03
— Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) May 10, 2024
The mini masterpiece got a well-deserved virtual thumbs up from Twitter, at the time. These comments say it all.
1.
absolutely no notes whatsoever. perfection. https://t.co/6fTEs6S2FS
— Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) May 10, 2024
2.
Just a very good comedy sketch https://t.co/RUoN95SADh
— Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) May 10, 2024
3.
this is perfect https://t.co/Ay0Gc3C51a
— Natasha Hodgson (@NatashaHodgson) May 10, 2024
4.
Masterclass, pure masterclass in writing https://t.co/R9ZchHLxPd
— Stu Richards (@StuJRichards) May 10, 2024
5.
Maybe the best one yet https://t.co/ATaJl0XdWg
— Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) May 11, 2024
6.
I strongly identify with this. https://t.co/l3HnF8oBBq
— Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) May 10, 2024
7.
As brilliantly funny as this is, there's a serious message in here: dried coriander really is pointless shit https://t.co/qXiXXzO6Ux
— Pete Brooksbank (@petebrooksbank) May 10, 2024
8.
Heh heh. I hate trying to follow recipes from video. This is me https://t.co/1IEjbywTWF
— Miss Molly (@missy_molly_mol) May 10, 2024
9.
Laughed till I cried at the contents of your (everyone's) cupboard. pic.twitter.com/omXGtO05UM
— Chas Thursfield (@chas_thursfield) May 10, 2024
Chris Hewitt summed it up perfectly.
This might be my favourite of theirs. Howling with laughter at times. And very relatable for anyone who’s watched TikTok/Instagram cooks and wanted to drop a piano on them. https://t.co/acHRRmTkrt
— Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) May 10, 2024
Stevie shares their sketches on YouTube and Instagram, as well as Twitter/X, for those who prefer those platforms.
READ MORE
“For anyone self employed trying to get paid at the moment”
Source Stevie Martin Image Screengrab