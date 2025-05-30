US RFK Jr.

The White House insists that ‘formatting issues’ caused RFK Jr’s controversial children’s health study to cite non-existent sources – 19 F-minus grades

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 30th, 2025

The US Secretary of Health and Human Services, the anti-vaxxer and Covid conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr – RFK Jr to his friends and the roadkill cookery class he probably goes to when he isn’t out dumping dead bears in parks – has been making some bold decisions on how the department runs, and what it will and won’t endorse.

It’s ironic that he has decided to ban government interaction with established medical journals, because their citations can be trusted, whereas those in his recent Making America Healthy Again (Maha) Commission report on children’s health has now been shown to have cited studies that simply don’t exist.

A NOTUS journalist asked the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, about the credibility of the report. Her answer was up there with the best of North Korean News.

‘Formatting issues’ is the new euphemism on the block for ‘Made stuff up. Got caught’. Twitter wrote ‘could do better’ in red pen, right across RFK Jr’s report and Karoline Leavitt’s attempted cover-up.

