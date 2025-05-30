The White House insists that ‘formatting issues’ caused RFK Jr’s controversial children’s health study to cite non-existent sources – 19 F-minus grades

US RFK Jr.

The US Secretary of Health and Human Services, the anti-vaxxer and Covid conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr – RFK Jr to his friends and the roadkill cookery class he probably goes to when he isn’t out dumping dead bears in parks – has been making some bold decisions on how the department runs, and what it will and won’t endorse.

BREAKING: RFK Jr and the CDC have pulled the COVID vaccine from the immunization schedule for healthy kids and pregnant women.

pic.twitter.com/mYVjB8pEIw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 27, 2025

BREAKING: RFK Jr. just cancelled Moderna’s $700,000,000 bird flu vaccine contract! No more blank checks for big Pharma to run experiments on the American people!

pic.twitter.com/MGZ2iftvPU — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 29, 2025

RFK Jr and his cronies are going to boycott prestigious medical journals because they keep publishing irritating science and data which ruins their anti vaccine narrative pic.twitter.com/aQwSQn9wN1 — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) May 28, 2025

It’s ironic that he has decided to ban government interaction with established medical journals, because their citations can be trusted, whereas those in his recent Making America Healthy Again (Maha) Commission report on children’s health has now been shown to have cited studies that simply don’t exist.

The Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” report cites sources that don’t appear to exist at all.https://t.co/TnYhFBIxgh — NOTUS (@NOTUSreports) May 29, 2025

A NOTUS journalist asked the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, about the credibility of the report. Her answer was up there with the best of North Korean News.

Reporter: An investigation found the MAHA commission report cites studies that appear not to exist. Leavitt: I understand there were some formatting issues…It does not negate the substance of the report Reporter: Is AI used to put together these reports? Leavitt: I can’t… pic.twitter.com/NCjy5NldTh — Acyn (@Acyn) May 29, 2025

‘Formatting issues’ is the new euphemism on the block for ‘Made stuff up. Got caught’. Twitter wrote ‘could do better’ in red pen, right across RFK Jr’s report and Karoline Leavitt’s attempted cover-up.

It’s only a matter of, oh I dunno, our HEALTH AND PUBLIC SAFETY. https://t.co/2TVaMtan2C — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 29, 2025

After a reporter asked about RFK Jr citing nonexistent studies to support his quackery, Karoline Leavitt blamed "formatting issues." When asked to define "formatting issues" Leavitt explained, "It just sounds better than 'RFK's pathological lying that will kill people'" pic.twitter.com/IqZRErM72k — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) May 29, 2025

Making up studies that don't exist – does not? negate the conclusions based on said studies? MAGA explain this to me — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) May 29, 2025

Who could've seen this coming. It's almost like everything they put out while RFK Jr. Is in charge will be bullshit — Elite E Man (@Eman856) May 29, 2025

Listen up high school and college students: “Um, it was a formatting issue!” https://t.co/1hfwTqljgO — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 29, 2025

Bro they used 7 fake sources for citations pic.twitter.com/p6Tnj7HFt1 — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) May 29, 2025

“Formatting issues”

Translation:

“The lie detector kept activating and they had to find a way to turn it off…” https://t.co/INuTZSz3c2 — JusDayDa (@JusDayDa) May 29, 2025

Translation: We used Grok to do the whole thing and no one bothered to check it. Folks if you are going to use an LLM, any of them, please understand HOW to use them and WHAT they are actually good for. Determinate vs nondeterminate answers is your starting point. — Fella who bonks and knows thïngs (@Crushcommies420) May 29, 2025

If they had sent this report to a peer reviewed journal like @NEJM or @JAMA_current The mistakes would have been identified And their claims about the health of America’s children would have been amended to reflect reality This is why peer review is important https://t.co/pJ4CBMaWq9 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) May 29, 2025

