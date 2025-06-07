JD Vance stumbled to the defence of Donald Trump and it was a hilarious chinny reckon visible from the moon

US donald trump JD Vance

Amid the spectacular fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, in which Musk called for the president’s impeachment and mocked his connections to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, vice president JD Vance was briefly conspicuous only by his absence.

Some people thought it took Vance too long to step up to the plate for his boss but – fair play – he eventually came up with this.

Although, as one critic said, it ‘took him 10 hours to come up with that?’

But never let it be said that Vance isn’t a trier, later issuing this missive about his thoughts on the leader of the free world.

There are many lies the corporate media tells about President Trump. One of the most glaring is that he’s impulsive or short-tempered. Anyone who has seen him operate under pressure knows that’s ridiculous. — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 6, 2025

Who said Americans don’t do sarcasm?

Well, Vance definitely doesn’t, and it’s fair to say not everyone was buying it and these people surely said it best.

1.

HahahhahahahHhahHahhahahahahHHhHahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahhahahahahhahahahhahaha on repeat forever https://t.co/DoFajkxmvI — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) June 6, 2025

2.

Oh absolutely – the man is a Zen monk under pressure. Who among us hasn’t calmly threatened nuclear war in all-caps at 2AM or rage-fired their cabinet like a toddler flipping a Monopoly board? Next he’ll be nominated for a Nobel Prize in Temper Management, right after he yells at… — Ultramõrd Sillu (@suunasolkija) June 6, 2025

3.

You are his f’ng VP because he wanted the last one hanged for not breaking democracy for him, couch fucker. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 6, 2025

4.

You have to say this, he’s your boss. Don’t treat us like we’re stupid though. We can all see how unstable, unhinged, and pathetic Trump is as a person. He belongs in an old folks home, not the White House. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) June 6, 2025

5.

Lol, look, you can get 40% of the country to fully buy into this personality cult stuff about how Trump isn’t actually a dishonorable, impulsive, extremely mendacious moron, but the rest of us do have eyes and ears. https://t.co/b3zfrb14v5 — Sir Humphrey (@bdquinn) June 6, 2025

6.

This is actually a worse indictment of him to tell us the deranged things he says and does are calculated and not impulsive. — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) June 6, 2025

7.

Words don’t make it true… because it’s clearly amd visibly not true. https://t.co/0Ku5GxzBQZ — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) June 6, 2025

8.

JD Vance calling Trump “measured” under pressure is like saying a volcano just needs better PR. The man tried to overturn an election with a tweetstorm and a mob. If that’s “calm under pressure,” then I’m the Queen of England. Vance is either willfully delusional or auditioning… — Lance Lachlan ✌ (@lancelachlan) June 6, 2025

9.

If Vance claimed Trump were really a magical Komodo dragon that could fly and grant wishes, it would be far more believable than this fantastical shit. https://t.co/G4TKxWtIVN — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) June 7, 2025

10.

Its quite literally some of the most well documented behavior from one person ever, there’s decades of reporting and evidence of him being an impulsive, insecure irrational narcissist who maliciously goes after people he doesn’t like. Stop embarrassing yourself https://t.co/LArdxy4HlB — Morgan (@Nublarg) June 6, 2025

11.

He’s a transactional simple minded fool who can’t see more than one move ahead. He will sacrifice everything just to get whatever deal he’s fixated on at that time. — Gary Koepnick (@garykoepnick) June 6, 2025

12.

Yes, he completely comes across as calm and someone who really takes time to think things through, doesn’t he. https://t.co/2aSE0i0XIi pic.twitter.com/77GeUMkEjT — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) June 6, 2025

13.

To conclude …

Obviously a parody account https://t.co/TGOwL2c1gg — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 6, 2025

