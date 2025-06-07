US donald trump JD Vance

JD Vance stumbled to the defence of Donald Trump and it was a hilarious chinny reckon visible from the moon

John Plunkett. Updated June 7th, 2025

Amid the spectacular fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, in which Musk called for the president’s impeachment and mocked his connections to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, vice president JD Vance was briefly conspicuous only by his absence.

Some people thought it took Vance too long to step up to the plate for his boss but – fair play – he eventually came up with this.

Although, as one critic said, it ‘took him 10 hours to come up with that?’

But never let it be said that Vance isn’t a trier, later issuing this missive about his thoughts on the leader of the free world.

Who said Americans don’t do sarcasm?

Well, Vance definitely doesn’t, and it’s fair to say not everyone was buying it and these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

 

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

To conclude …

READ MORE

No-one nailed the nuclear fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk better than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 6 seconds flat

Source