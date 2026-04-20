People shared wedding day moments that convinced them it wouldn’t last – 22 proper eye-openers

Life r/AskReddit weddings

Weddings can be strange occasions, can’t they? Theoretically the best day of two people’s lives, they are often fraught with tension, and everyone’s expectations are so sky high that it’s easy for something to go wrong.

But have you ever left one convinced that it’s completely doomed from the start? Some people definitely have, judging by the answers to this question posed by Eburneaan on the AskReddit page:

As a wedding guest, what moment made you think ‘this probably won’t last’?

People chipped in with lots of things you definitely don’t want to be happening on the day of your nuptials…

1.

‘The bride spent the entire reception complaining to her friends about how she wished she was marrying her ex instead. Like loud enough that multiple tables heard her. They were divorced within eight months.’

–Dear-Arm-9123

2.

‘Groom smashed cake in her face after she said not to. You could feel the future divorce in the room.’

–Dazzling_Pie_1513

3.

‘My wife and I predict future divorces even if both agree to smash cake in each other’s face. It’s just disrespectful all the way around: to each other, to the day, to the guests and family, and to the marriage.’

–TastyRamenNoodles

4.

‘At the reception there were two separate fistfights, and the bride disappeared. She was found about an hour and a half later at a Red Roof Inn with the older brother of the best man.

‘The groom was so wasted he had passed out right after the wedding (he was plastered during the ceremony) and when he found out his bride was with another man he ended up leaving with his ex gf that he had insisted attend the wedding. This was an expensive wedding, over 40k. The marriage lasted three weeks.’

–Majestic-Log-5642

5.

‘When the groom wouldn’t stand closer then 10 feet from the bride at the altar. Then for the rest of the wedding she kept trying to get closer to him and every step closer she took he took two back!! It was so hard to watch.’

–Zestycheetofingers

6.

They were supposed to film videos for each other to share with everyone at reception, as a surprise to each other. We all watched as bride’s video played, very lovey, excited for the future, full of hope and happiness. Groom’s video was basically expressionless, I don’t think he even said I love you in it once – just went on about creating a Godly household and roles of wife and husband stuff.

‘Turns out he was super controlling and basically took her to the other side of the country away from all her friends and family, and limited contact. They lasted about a year and a half all said and done.’

–WeAreDestroyers

7.

‘I wasn’t a guest, but I happened to be scheduled to work catering for the wedding of someone I went to high school with. The groom had to be taken to the hospital to have his stomach pumped during the reception. Not a great sign. They divorced within a year, if I remember correctly.’

–leprechaunknight

8.

‘My BIL. Went to the wedding reception, and her family was all at one long table. There was no real mixing or whatnot during the thing, and when it was over they all got up and left at once.

‘I don’t think they said more than two words to anyone not in their own family. It was weird. They were divorced six months later, and he still hasn’t said why.’

–der_innkeeper

9.

‘2x examples:

‘When the groom was so ‘overcome’ with emotions he cried the entire day. Word on the street is that none of his friends ever see him and his wife won’t let him go anywhere.

‘When no one actually meaningful was invited to the wedding and the guest list was made by another relative with little to no input from the couple.’

–Themagiciancard

10.

‘Groom wearing a shirt that says ‘less nagging more gagging’ on the wedding day.’

–Prize_Patient40

11.

‘They had been together years longer than my partner and I- he and my (now spouse) were best friends so I knew they talked about proposals etc. After one year dating mine proposed to me, and the next day he to her. We decided on a wedding 18 months later to give us plenty of time to pay out of pocket, make our arrangements and keep it small (less than 20).

‘She hauled ass to get married in 9 months or so, HUGE wedding her parents took out a loan for, bigger reception and massive cake etc. You could just tell she was in a rush to get married first of the friend group bc they had been together longer, it was a matter of pride almost.

12 years later my spouse and I are still chugging along, they lasted less than two years.’

–WeeklyPie

12.

‘The groom slapped my ass at the reception. I was a friend of the bride. They didn’t last long.’

–Necessary-Arm5025