This protestor’s impassioned plea to the troops Trump sent to Los Angeles is an inspiring, essential watch

John Plunkett. Updated June 10th, 2025

In the midst of the extraordinary scenes in Los Angeles right now, where Donald Trump has sent the national guard to deal with protests against his immigration policy, this two minutes stood out above all others.

It’s a passionate message from one particular LA resident against the troops lined up against him, a message not just for the military and for Trump, but for every American citizen (are we overdoing it now?)

But serious, it is an inspiring and essential watch at what feels like a crossroads for the US right now, and we’re not even halfway through Trump’s first year back in the White House.

There appears to be a suggestion that it’s Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s son, but by all accounts that is incorrect, just in case you’d heard and were wondering.

And these people surely said it best.

Not everyone agreed, obviously, but the sort of responses it generated surely said more about them than it did about him.

Ugh.

Only one question remained.

