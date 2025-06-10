This protestor’s impassioned plea to the troops Trump sent to Los Angeles is an inspiring, essential watch

US donald trump

In the midst of the extraordinary scenes in Los Angeles right now, where Donald Trump has sent the national guard to deal with protests against his immigration policy, this two minutes stood out above all others.

It’s a passionate message from one particular LA resident against the troops lined up against him, a message not just for the military and for Trump, but for every American citizen (are we overdoing it now?)

But serious, it is an inspiring and essential watch at what feels like a crossroads for the US right now, and we’re not even halfway through Trump’s first year back in the White House.

“You’re on the wrong side of history. You should be standing here with us… you took an oath to the constitution, not the fascists in the White House— he’s laughing at you… You’re tough behind your masks & fatigues, but how do you feel on the inside?” pic.twitter.com/imb0pX7un7 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 9, 2025

There appears to be a suggestion that it’s Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s son, but by all accounts that is incorrect, just in case you’d heard and were wondering.

And these people surely said it best.

This dude in LA speaking to the National Guard absolutely nailed it pic.twitter.com/kOczTye0sz — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 9, 2025

There are millions of Americans who think like this guy, I don’t think the government has enough military personnel and equipment to quell this type of thinking. America is a nation literally founded on principles of anti-tyranny and anti-authoritarianism. — Lincs (@x_facts_matter) June 9, 2025

What he says seems… quintessentially American. https://t.co/UfUWq7XQZE — JGum (@jgumbel) June 9, 2025

This Los Angeles man is speaking from his heart.

He’s speaking for his community.

Most importantly, he’s speaking to every National Guard member ordered to LA unnecessarily and they’re hearing him. Their posture tells us so.

They’re drawn in and more relaxed as if they’ve been… pic.twitter.com/ILX0VgRsK9 — Dawn Young-McDaniel‍️ (@justdawn_) June 9, 2025

This is fire. This is using your privilege to be a prophetic witness.

Yeah he says curse words. If that’s what you take away cool. But what would if soldiers were in your neighborhood and your neighbors were being kidnapped. https://t.co/url1K3FkNh — Emily Snook (@hoopersnook) June 9, 2025

Lady and gentleman, that is peaceful protest, and I do respect his opinion. Stop violence ! — N Q (@NQ47262463) June 9, 2025

I love the smell of self-respect in the morning. https://t.co/amM5F4sOCg — David Dark Like You’ve Never Seen Him Before (@DavidDark) June 9, 2025

Not everyone agreed, obviously, but the sort of responses it generated surely said more about them than it did about him.

I can smell the soy and the fathers disappointment through this screen — Shaun Hammonds (@just_fedup) June 9, 2025

Only one question remained.

Who is this stud? https://t.co/uwiKcJUUgU — Jeremy London (@SirJeremyLondon) June 9, 2025

