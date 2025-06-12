Donald Trump was asked which Les Mis character he preferred and the entirety of the internet said the same thing

US donald trump

Donald Trump has paid his first visit to the prestigious Kennedy arts centre in Washington DC since he memorably overhauled its board and lambasting its ‘woke’ bookings to watch a performance of Les Miserables.

Ahead of the performance of the musical based on Victor Hugo’s novel of injustice, heroism and love, Trump was asked which of the two characters he identified with more, Jean Valjean or Javert?

And his answer, or rather non-answer spoke volumes.

Reporter: Do you identify more with Jean Valjean or Javert? Trump: That’s tough. I don’t know pic.twitter.com/YtaRCLVtL6 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 11, 2025

And basically the entirety of the internet – well, a large part of it anyway – said the same thing.

There’s no way he knows either one of them. — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) June 11, 2025

This reminds me of the time Trump was asked by the Christian Broadcasting Network in 2015 if he preferred reading the New Testament or Old Testament and his answer made it clear he didn’t know the difference and never cracked open either in his life. https://t.co/FMBVUUlHct — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 12, 2025

He doesn’t know the play, he doesn’t know the history. It’s the only way he could get a night out with Melania, to bring a little New York Broadway. Seriously, this is even nuttier than normal nutty. — Kimberly ️ ⛰️ (@KimberlySuth) June 11, 2025

He just wants both deported — Warren (@swd2) June 11, 2025

If they’re not UFC characters or pro wrestlers he doesn’t know them. He’s still working on figuring out how to answer the favorite Bible verse question. — MikeBates (@MikeBates) June 11, 2025

Trump has no idea who these people are. It's like asking him if he favors the Copenhagen interpretation or the Many Worlds theory. — Doug Borton (@BortonDoug) June 12, 2025

Do you identify with:

A ex criminal who spent 19years trying to redeem himself. Or the guy who became so obsessed with morals and law he lost sight of the morals and law he sought to uphold. Not hard. — Bad Elk Tales (@DarkelkTales) June 12, 2025

Editor's note. Trump doesn't know who either Valjean or Javert are! — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) June 12, 2025

Did you identify with Jaws or the guys trying to stop the shark from murdering everyone on the beach? TRUMP: That's tough. I don't know. https://t.co/rMeDNCAxqx — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 12, 2025

And just in case you were wondering, there’s this, from the good people of Spark notes.

Javert A police inspector who strictly believes in law and order and will stop at nothing to enforce France’s harsh penal codes. Javert is incapable of compassion or pity, and performs his work with such passion that he takes on a nearly animal quality when he is on the chase. He nurses an especially strong desire to recapture Valjean, whose escapes and prosperity he sees as an affront to justice. Ultimately, Javert is unable to say with certainty that Valjean deserves to be punished. This ambiguity undermines the system of belief on which Javert bases his life and forces him to choose between hypocrisy and honor. Jean Valjean Cosette’s adopted father. Valjean is an ex-convict who leaves behind a life of hatred and deceit and makes his fortune with his innovative industrial techniques. He finds fulfillment in loving his adopted daughter and helping people who are in difficult situations, even when it means risking his own life and welfare. Valjean adopts pseudonyms to evade the police and combines a convict’s street smarts with his newfound idealism and compassion. His whole life is a quest for redemption, and he ultimately finds bliss on his deathbed.

To conclude …

“That’s a tough one”… Like a kid doing a book report on a book he never read…. ‍♂️ https://t.co/advqFvViL1 — mktoon (@mktoon) June 12, 2025

Source @Acyn