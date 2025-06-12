US donald trump

Donald Trump was asked which Les Mis character he preferred and the entirety of the internet said the same thing

John Plunkett. Updated June 12th, 2025

Donald Trump has paid his first visit to the prestigious Kennedy arts centre in Washington DC since he memorably overhauled its board and lambasting its ‘woke’ bookings to watch a performance of Les Miserables.

Ahead of the performance of the musical based on Victor Hugo’s novel of injustice, heroism and love, Trump was asked which of the two characters he identified with more, Jean Valjean or Javert?

And his answer, or rather non-answer spoke volumes.

And basically the entirety of the internet – well, a large part of it anyway – said the same thing.

And just in case you were wondering, there’s this, from the good people of Spark notes.

Javert

A police inspector who strictly believes in law and order and will stop at nothing to enforce France’s harsh penal codes. Javert is incapable of compassion or pity, and performs his work with such passion that he takes on a nearly animal quality when he is on the chase. He nurses an especially strong desire to recapture Valjean, whose escapes and prosperity he sees as an affront to justice.

Ultimately, Javert is unable to say with certainty that Valjean deserves to be punished. This ambiguity undermines the system of belief on which Javert bases his life and forces him to choose between hypocrisy and honor.

Jean Valjean

Cosette’s adopted father. Valjean is an ex-convict who leaves behind a life of hatred and deceit and makes his fortune with his innovative industrial techniques. He finds fulfillment in loving his adopted daughter and helping people who are in difficult situations, even when it means risking his own life and welfare.

Valjean adopts pseudonyms to evade the police and combines a convict’s street smarts with his newfound idealism and compassion. His whole life is a quest for redemption, and he ultimately finds bliss on his deathbed.

To conclude …

