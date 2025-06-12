US Gavin newsom Sarah Huckabee sanders

Sarah Huckerbee Sanders trolled Gavin Newsom and the California governor’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated June 12th, 2025

You might very well remember Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House press secretary back in his first term which, compared to what he’s up to today, is something akin to a honeymoon period.

Anyway, we mention her because Sanders is now the Republican congresswoman for Arkansas and like Magas everywhere has been keen to back her former boss over what he’s doing in California right now.

This is what she had to tell Fox News.

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because it was spotted by California governor Gavin Newsom, who is rapidly becoming everyone’s favourite Democrat, a status surely underlined by this simply magnificent comeback.

Shots fired!

And here is just a fraction of the love people had for that.

To conclude …

READ MORE

A Maga trolled the ‘peaceful left’ for being nothing of the sort and was schooled into next year

Source @GavinNewsom