Sarah Huckerbee Sanders trolled Gavin Newsom and the California governor’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent

You might very well remember Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House press secretary back in his first term which, compared to what he’s up to today, is something akin to a honeymoon period.

Anyway, we mention her because Sanders is now the Republican congresswoman for Arkansas and like Magas everywhere has been keen to back her former boss over what he’s doing in California right now.

This is what she had to tell Fox News.

What’s happening in California would never happen here in Arkansas because we value order over chaos. President @RealDonaldTrump does too, which is why he is doing what Governor Newsom won’t. pic.twitter.com/4nAxS3RCBB — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 10, 2025

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because it was spotted by California governor Gavin Newsom, who is rapidly becoming everyone’s favourite Democrat, a status surely underlined by this simply magnificent comeback.

Your homicide rate is literally DOUBLE California’s. https://t.co/wiva57iu6i — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 11, 2025

Shots fired!

And here is just a fraction of the love people had for that.

Maga doesnt care about things like facts or logic. They operate in a fantasy land fueled by intense emotions. — Manna (@OhMyManna) June 11, 2025

A little about Arkansas;

Education: ~41st

Healthcare: ~47th

Quality of Life: ~45th

Test Scores: ~48th

Poverty Rate: Among top 10 worst She should take care of her state first — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) June 11, 2025

Top 10 Murder rates per state per 100,000 people – All red states 1. Mississippi: 20.7

2. Louisiana: 19.8

3. Alabama: 14.9

4. New Mexico: 11.5

5. South Carolina: 11.8

6. Georgia: 11.3

7. Tennessee: 11.0

8. Arkansas: 9.42

9. Missouri: 9.1

10. Maryland: 8.33 — Greg Olsen (@Gregor1313) June 11, 2025

To conclude …

10/10, no notes. pic.twitter.com/egjUEkMvbf — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 11, 2025

