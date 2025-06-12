For any Gen X who were at primary school in the 80s – a reminder of what it was like to have a day off sick

Exclusive 1980s

For any Gen X who were at primary school in the 80s, here’s a reminder of what it was generally like to have a day off sick.

1. First you’d have to convince your mum that you were actually ill and not just trying to skive off.

2. You’d drag your duvet downstairs.

3. And make a bed on the sofa.

4. Then get given a sick bowl (aka the washing up bowl)

5. You’d have a drink of ‘medicinal’ Lucozade (the one in the glass bottle wrapped in orange cellophane that your mum got from the chemist)

6. Then watch some mid-morning kids’ TV. Probably something you considered ‘babyish’, like Play School or Let’s Pretend, but you’d still watch it as there weren’t any other options.

7. Have some lunch of tomato soup, chicken soup, or boiled eggs. Served with plain toast.

8. Be allowed to play if you were feeling better, but only something quiet because “If you’re feeling well enough to play loudly then you’re feeling well enough to go to bloody school.”

9. Watch The Sullivans or Sons and Daughters on TV.

10. Possibly have a home visit from the doctor.

11. Be thrilled if the doctor prescribed you some amoxicillin aka delicious banana medicine.

12. Miraculously perk up a bit when it was too late to be sent into school for the afternoon session.

13. Feel sad when your friends knocked for you after school to see if you were coming out to play but your mum wouldn’t let you go.

Image Freepik