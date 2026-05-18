Politics Andy burnham daily mail

The Daily Mail’s Andy Burnham ‘gotcha’ wasn’t the slam dunk they thought it was and the wannabe PM’s A++ comeback won everyone’s vote

John Plunkett. Updated May 18th, 2026

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It remains to be seen whether Andy Burnham will win that by-election, let alone fulfil his dream of becoming prime minister.

But Labour’s traditional foes in the media – basically most of it – are already out in force on the campaign trail, not least the Daily Mail.

Specifically this tale about the so-called ‘King of the North’ after he was pictured going out jogging last week. Or was he?

Yes, why was he driving home, eh? EH?

Here’s just a little bit of what the Daily Mail story had to say.

‘After being photographed ‘in the running’ for the Labour leadership on Friday, fitness fan Andy Burnham insisted to sceptics that he had not arranged for his daily jog to be filmed by the media.

”They were camped outside my house all day… and doorstepped me,’ he wrote on X. ‘I can assure you I wouldn’t arrange to be filmed.’

‘But the Daily Mail can reveal that onlookers were somewhat baffled when – after departing his large, gated Victorian-style home in Merseyside at 12.18pm – Mr Burnham returned 45 minutes later not out of puff on foot, but instead behind the wheel of his VW Golf.’

And Burnham’s A++ response won everyone’s vote. Well, quite a few we reckon.

Boom.

Some people thought this …

… but on the other hand.

Separate but very much related was this GB News bloke.

And just in case the community note is tricky to read …

‘Readers added context they thought people might want to know.

‘Burnham is a frequent runner.’

Just in case anyone was still in any doubt …

Source @AndyBurnhamGM