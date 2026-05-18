The Daily Mail’s Andy Burnham ‘gotcha’ wasn’t the slam dunk they thought it was and the wannabe PM’s A++ comeback won everyone’s vote

Politics Andy burnham daily mail

It remains to be seen whether Andy Burnham will win that by-election, let alone fulfil his dream of becoming prime minister.

But Labour’s traditional foes in the media – basically most of it – are already out in force on the campaign trail, not least the Daily Mail.

Specifically this tale about the so-called ‘King of the North’ after he was pictured going out jogging last week. Or was he?

Burnham is in the running… but why did the jogging mayor drive home? https://t.co/750EjIr7wu — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 17, 2026

Yes, why was he driving home, eh? EH?

Here’s just a little bit of what the Daily Mail story had to say.

‘After being photographed ‘in the running’ for the Labour leadership on Friday, fitness fan Andy Burnham insisted to sceptics that he had not arranged for his daily jog to be filmed by the media. ”They were camped outside my house all day… and doorstepped me,’ he wrote on X. ‘I can assure you I wouldn’t arrange to be filmed.’ ‘But the Daily Mail can reveal that onlookers were somewhat baffled when – after departing his large, gated Victorian-style home in Merseyside at 12.18pm – Mr Burnham returned 45 minutes later not out of puff on foot, but instead behind the wheel of his VW Golf.’

And Burnham’s A++ response won everyone’s vote. Well, quite a few we reckon.

It’s part of my regular routine. I often leave my car at Newton station and do my morning run to pick it up. I did it again today because I had a pint at the match. I would say check it with my neighbours but don’t as they don’t deserve the intrusion on our road.👍🏻 — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) May 18, 2026

Boom.

Shame the Tory press don’t go after the tories & Refom with such determination — BoylePete1970 BIG OLD PETE (@BPete1970) May 18, 2026

Once again, The Daily Mail wastes everybody's time with piss poor click bait articles of no value to anyone whatsoever. Still, they achieved what they set out to. https://t.co/FBGlbvQRXr — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) May 18, 2026

What a stupid article. Clutching at straws much? Good luck in the by election and hopefully leadership race Andy.. appointment is Long overdue. — Karl_Duvall (@Karl_Duvall) May 18, 2026

In my experience, running to pick your car up from the station is the best way rid yourself of the hangover caused by the type of evening that meant leaving your car at the station was the best of all decisions. https://t.co/npNn1KgkIN — Guy Walters 🇺🇦 🇻🇪 🇮🇷🇧🇾 (@guywalters) May 18, 2026

What a ridiculous country we have become when a man who’s known to go running is having to explain the actual mechanics of his routine. If he hated Muslims the Mail wouldn’t give a toss. — Anthony Dent (@_toosb) May 18, 2026

Some people thought this …

If you want to be PM, you’ll need to learn not to dignify every hit piece with a long winded reply on Twitter https://t.co/62B3t3G9NR — Drew 🖤 (@drew_erz) May 18, 2026

… but on the other hand.

Separate but very much related was this GB News bloke.

He hasn’t ran for years, has he? pic.twitter.com/T4ofLs42Wr — Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) May 16, 2026

And just in case the community note is tricky to read …

‘Readers added context they thought people might want to know. ‘Burnham is a frequent runner.’

Just in case anyone was still in any doubt …

For the record Andy is a runner. I’ve run in races with him. It’s not unusual to drive to the start of a run, do a run and drive home but you stick with your twisted right wing agenda — Tony Collier BEM (@ethansgrumps) May 18, 2026

Source @AndyBurnhamGM