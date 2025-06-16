This lone squeaky tank limping along to a sparse and silent audience perfectly sums up the state of Trump’s regime right now

US donald trump

We’re waiting to discover the full extent of the fallout from Donald Trump’s Fyre Festival tribute parade, which has been spectacular joke fodder since it happened on Saturday – the President’s 79th birthday.

“It cost $45 million, hardly anybody showed up, and the old bastard even fell asleep!” pic.twitter.com/6l8x71LTln — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) June 15, 2025

"YOU PROMISED YOU'D COME TO MY PARADE!" pic.twitter.com/UWCEht6gD6 — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) June 15, 2025

Genuine photo. I find it hilarious that Trump had to stare at these empty seats all day Saturday. pic.twitter.com/pqgGbe0Nru — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) June 16, 2025

A number of humiliating images of the day are likely to haunt Trump – the Grudgebearer-in-Chief – for the rest of his term in office and beyond.

This soldier carrying a drone aloft, like a child playing with a toy helicopter, is one of them.

Zrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr Pewpewpew vvvvrrrrooooooom Kaaaaaaboooooom! ! pic.twitter.com/3uuLIQuTos — Shaun Pinner (@olddog100ua) June 15, 2025

And, of course, Trump’s boredom and misery was on full display.

When you spend $45 million of other people's money on your dictator chic birthday and it's still worse than a roadside Taco Bell value-package party. pic.twitter.com/mtR4SUWe8T — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) June 14, 2025

But the spectacle of a squeaking tank, rolling along with no support from the sparse crowd, was almost too on the nose as a metaphor for the enormous failure of the day – and Trump’s presidency.

LMAO they could’ve at least oiled up these ancient tanks and the empty bleachers are a nice touch pic.twitter.com/qRP6RclOQY — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 15, 2025

Nothing is more emblematic of this administration that promising an amazing parade and serving up a museum piece squeaking along to total silence pic.twitter.com/VAQGbTiomn — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 15, 2025

The silent crowd with the squeaking has me CRYING pic.twitter.com/3QhHnAyXVw — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) June 14, 2025

you have to try to have a parade be that empty in dc ive seen more people line up for a terrible food truck on the mall compared to this — Meghan McCarthy (@MeghanMcCarthy_) June 15, 2025

I can't quite explain it, but it feels like a Michael Scott production. pic.twitter.com/7tvji1T4kG — Mile High FIRE (@Fire5280) June 15, 2025

this is genuinely humiliating to see https://t.co/kGLsUqhqe6 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 14, 2025

I had a bigger crowd at my garage sale, @POTUS . How embarrassing. https://t.co/halja9YSlO — Anne of Blue Spanks (@SoSoSpankMe) June 14, 2025

Do we feel strong and mighty with our little tank sadly rolling down the empty street? — Lawtina (@NormaGuariglia) June 14, 2025

The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World has 1-2 parades a day, every day, that are more well-attended than this sad little belly flop. Even the poor little squeaks of the tank are echoing. https://t.co/CfugcGpOmQ — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) June 15, 2025

Empty crowd at #TACOTrump birthday parade. All you hear is the squeaking tanks. pic.twitter.com/iOdlpaDqu6 — Devin Nunes' Cattle Dog (@Kaos_Vs_Control) June 14, 2025

This is the way the parade ends

This is the way the parade ends

This is the way the parade ends

Not with a bang but a squeak-squeak-squeak.pic.twitter.com/GSf41q8zuJ — Jules (@synathroesmus) June 15, 2025

On second thought, seeing as how there’s not too much to laugh about these days, maybe using our tax dollars for this wasn’t entirely bad. Squeak. pic.twitter.com/Z1OvWSljBt — Jammer (@acrossthemersey) June 15, 2025

Funny or not, this is surely the bottom line.

It's not just embarassing for USA that the tanks 'squeaky-squeaked' past #Trump. It's mainly embarassing that it was so quiet everyone could hear the squeaky-squeaks. pic.twitter.com/hzzt7mWs3f — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) June 15, 2025

