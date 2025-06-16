US donald trump

This lone squeaky tank limping along to a sparse and silent audience perfectly sums up the state of Trump’s regime right now

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 16th, 2025

We’re waiting to discover the full extent of the fallout from Donald Trump’s Fyre Festival tribute parade, which has been spectacular joke fodder since it happened on Saturday – the President’s 79th birthday.

A number of humiliating images of the day are likely to haunt Trump – the Grudgebearer-in-Chief – for the rest of his term in office and beyond.

This soldier carrying a drone aloft, like a child playing with a toy helicopter, is one of them.

And, of course, Trump’s boredom and misery was on full display.

But the spectacle of a squeaking tank, rolling along with no support from the sparse crowd, was almost too on the nose as a metaphor for the enormous failure of the day – and Trump’s presidency.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Funny or not, this is surely the bottom line.

READ MORE

People have been mocking the size of Trump’s teeny tiny …parade. 24 favourite burns

Source @ElizLanders Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons