US donald trump

People have been mocking the size of Trump’s teeny tiny …parade. 24 favourite burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 16th, 2025

After boasting of the enormous parade he was throwing to show off the military capabilities of the US, Donald Trump’s grand march fell far short of expectations. Well, his expectations, at least.

Despite claims by the White House that 250,000 turned out to watch the spectacle, AP and others report that attendance was well below even the 200,000 predicted by its organisers.

While no verifiable figures have yet been released, estimates put attendance at somewhere between 20 and 40 thousand. It probably won’t have lifted Trump’s mood to learn that attendance at his precious military display was dwarfed by the No Kings Day protests that took place right across the US.

The opportunity to mock the president once more for the size of his crowd was one that very many people found too tempting.

Let’s dive in.

