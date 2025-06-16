People have been mocking the size of Trump’s teeny tiny …parade. 24 favourite burns

US donald trump

After boasting of the enormous parade he was throwing to show off the military capabilities of the US, Donald Trump’s grand march fell far short of expectations. Well, his expectations, at least.

The #Army250 parade starting 30 minutes early due to incoming weather. Crowd nowhere near the 200,000 expected. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/pUmmN13pAl — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 14, 2025

Despite claims by the White House that 250,000 turned out to watch the spectacle, AP and others report that attendance was well below even the 200,000 predicted by its organisers.

The same assholes who said Trump’s Birthday Parade had 250,000 in attendance… Are the same assholes who said he had the largest crowd at his 2016 inauguration. “Period”. pic.twitter.com/OmxIUc6zzI — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) June 15, 2025

While no verifiable figures have yet been released, estimates put attendance at somewhere between 20 and 40 thousand. It probably won’t have lifted Trump’s mood to learn that attendance at his precious military display was dwarfed by the No Kings Day protests that took place right across the US.

The look on your face when your $45 million military parade flops with a tiny crowd, and on the same day, millions of Americans march against your corrupt administration. pic.twitter.com/9YE10w35qP — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 15, 2025

Trump parade vs No Kings march, San Diego pic.twitter.com/gEfeMlnIn1 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 14, 2025

The opportunity to mock the president once more for the size of his crowd was one that very many people found too tempting.

Let’s dive in.

1.

i'm surprised by how low energy and farcical that whole military parade situation was. I was expecting Moscow 1945 and we got Spirit Halloween instead. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2025

2.

This perade was so small it could have taken place in our lot. — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) June 15, 2025

3.

Bro pic.twitter.com/4nnUqpjSBx — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 15, 2025

4.

5.

THIS IS THE LARGEST PRESIDENTIAL BIRTHDAY PARTY EVER pic.twitter.com/c4KeGALSn4 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 14, 2025

6.

Hegseth knows he’s getting the blame for Trump’s shitty parade turnout. pic.twitter.com/4HYAKgP25o — KoH (@pinguforest) June 15, 2025

7.

How dare you MAGAs not show up for Dear leader’s birthday parade pic.twitter.com/NcYiwHhxmC — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 14, 2025

8.

LMAO….Trump staffers gonna be busy on the photoshop today https://t.co/1oKgr6E3Vg — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 14, 2025

9.

I heard the turnout for Trump‘s military parade is more embarrassing than this. pic.twitter.com/kZBnLuUTFf — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) June 14, 2025

10.

If Trump really wants to keep protestors out of the downtown areas, he should schedule birthday parades in every city’s downtown. That will keep people away like nothing else pic.twitter.com/VAVjXBXzyN — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) June 15, 2025

11.

Washington DC is pretty empty, no energy, no one buying any Trump gear. We’re close to the White House and I don’t think I’ve seen such poor energy in this town in years. Party flop! pic.twitter.com/kZnFCfsuJs — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) June 14, 2025

12.