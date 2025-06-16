The replies to this clip of Trump looking miserable at the parade won’t turn his frown upside down, but they’re bringing the rest of us joy
By now, you’ll be aware that Donald Trump’s military parade wasn’t the North Korean-level display of strength and public adulation that he had hoped, with what appears to be less than a quarter of the expected turnout.
Political commentator Adam Schwarz shared a short clip that really captured the mood. Sound up.
Trump looking absolutely inconsolable at his fascist-themed 79th birthday party which no one turned up to other than those who had to because he's their boss.
— Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) June 14, 2025 at 11:40 PM
If a picture paints a thousand words, that video surely paints 50,000 – and about 49,950 of them are ‘HA!’
1.
Counterclockwise from bald guy we got disgust, shock, fear, anger, sadness and acceptance
— Deirdre Assenza (@deirdreassenza.bsky.social) June 15, 2025 at 6:28 PM
2.
This is just comedy gold. That hellishly cheerful, ceaseless description of military vehicles just droning on like an asmr video while everyone sits there unable to even pretend to be happy.
Fascism sucks for everyone, including fascists.
— Nick Walker Hirsch (@dreamseadrifter.bsky.social) June 15, 2025 at 6:12 AM
3.
That look on Hegseth's face: "He's gonna blame me for this. God I hate my job."
— Brian Wilcox, The Happy Curmudgeon (@brianwilcox.bsky.social) June 15, 2025 at 4:27 AM
4.
It definitely had similar vibes to his disappointment at his 2017 inauguration.
— Uncle Mark (@uncle-mark.bsky.social) June 15, 2025 at 4:47 PM
5.
He was easily the most miserable birthday boy in history.
— SilverHairDontCare (@silverhairdontcare.bsky.social) June 15, 2025 at 6:41 PM
6.
“Nobody told me I have to sit through middle school history lessons here. Boring!”
— Markus Deserno (@markusdeserno.bsky.social) June 15, 2025 at 5:46 PM
7.
I’d say Melania looks thrilled, but who can fucking tell…?
8.
And I bet he had to pay her to sit next to him.
— Ali Watkins (@aliwatkins73.bsky.social) June 15, 2025 at 8:44 AM