The troops marched so badly at Trump’s military parade that people thought they must surely be trolling him – 9 damning responses

We’re not saying Donald Trump’s much trumpeted $45m birthday military parade wasn’t bad. Oh no. It was terrible, an absolute humiliation for the commander-in-chief which was surely worth every penny.

It was so awful in fact, that some people are now convinced that the military – or at least, a large chunk of them – were actually trolling their commander in chief.

Far-fetched we know, but the more we watch, the more we wonder.

This tank?

That drone?

A truly impressive display of American drone technology.

pic.twitter.com/qd7V5nmN0t — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 15, 2025

But most of all, it was the way many of the troops appeared to be marching – such as it was – and these people surely said it best.

1.

I’ve marched in more military parades than I even care to remember. Probably watched dozens more as a spectator. And this is easily the worst and sloppiest marching I’ve ever witnessed at a formal military parade. It feels like a big “fuck you” to Trump from the soldiers. pic.twitter.com/TIYlAbghbv — Christopher David (@Tazerface16) June 15, 2025

2.

Yes, our troops know how to fucking march. They CHOSE NOT TO MARCH because THEY DO NOT SUPPORT BEING USED AS PROPS BY WANNABE DICTATOR @realDonaldTrump. End of story. pic.twitter.com/yU6DtFXW3w — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) June 15, 2025

3.

It has become abundantly clear that the United States Armed Forces yesterday staged their own No Kings Day protest https://t.co/tN1Ke7MGoY — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 15, 2025

4.

Even the Russians are mocking Trump’s disaster of a parade. This one’s going to sting.

pic.twitter.com/v3k69X3MIX — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 15, 2025

5.

When military men and women in uniform march, they march with tight timing and in lockstep as a sign of pride. These soldiers couldn’t be further from marching in lockstep. It’s clear that they don’t want to be a part of Trump’s Dictator Parade — and are just phoning it in. pic.twitter.com/OqoV3G2pBM — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) June 14, 2025

6.

7.

That’s the first thing I noticed. It either shows that the morale of the military is very low or the horrid US military standards are national security threat. Makes America look weak IMO. Very bad optics. — ghostpolitics (@TheGhostReport) June 14, 2025

8.

Can confirm. I just showed this to my Air Force veteran dad and asked him what he thought of the video. He laughed. He said, “Annie! They’re supposed to be in lock step! They look like hookers in high heels. Omg! This has to be intentional. If I did that my drill sargent would… https://t.co/FpGpm9l0wN — Sassiest Minx nka Petty Betty (@SassiestMinx) June 14, 2025

9.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there was also this.

Okay, people are genuinely confused why members of the US army can’t actually march in unison like the Russians or the North Koreans. The reason why is because all these soldiers have real jobs in the military and nobody (beyond ceremonial units) ever does any marching once out… pic.twitter.com/5IMyC7bUJa — Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) June 15, 2025

Whatever the truth, it was quite the watch. And not in a good way, Mr President.

