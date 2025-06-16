US donald trump

The troops marched so badly at Trump’s military parade that people thought they must surely be trolling him – 9 damning responses

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2025

We’re not saying Donald Trump’s much trumpeted $45m birthday military parade wasn’t bad. Oh no. It was terrible, an absolute humiliation for the commander-in-chief which was surely worth every penny.

It was so awful in fact, that some people are now convinced that the military – or at least, a large chunk of them – were actually trolling their commander in chief.

Far-fetched we know, but the more we watch, the more we wonder.

This tank?

That drone?

But most of all, it was the way many of the troops appeared to be marching – such as it was – and these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there was also this.

Whatever the truth, it was quite the watch. And not in a good way, Mr President.

