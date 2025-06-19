US donald trump

This week in stable genius news, Donald Trump thinks stealth planes are literally invisible – 14 funniest takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 19th, 2025

Donald Trump believes that stealth technology can create invisible planes. Not planes difficult to detect using radar …actually invisible.

Captain Picard doing a facepalm gesture

Alarm bells rang loudly in May, when he discussed his doubts about whether stealth technology could truly work.

We don’t know what the West Point graduates and staff thought of his comments, but the internet read between his muddled lines.

On Wednesday, he was more clear about his understanding of stealth technology.

Yes, that’s right – the man with the nuclear codes thinks there are invisible planes flying around. Let’s see how well that news has gone down.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Many people have asked this question. The answer is ‘no’.

It’s far from the first time Trump has revealed his major misconception about stealth technology.

We’re sure he’ll get it eventually.

