This week in stable genius news, Donald Trump thinks stealth planes are literally invisible – 14 funniest takedowns

Donald Trump believes that stealth technology can create invisible planes. Not planes difficult to detect using radar …actually invisible.

Alarm bells rang loudly in May, when he discussed his doubts about whether stealth technology could truly work.

Trump: The whole stealth thing—I'm sort of wondering. We shape a wing this way, they don’t see it but the other way they see it? I’m not so sure. pic.twitter.com/74Lj2UvWKa — Acyn (@Acyn) May 24, 2025

We don’t know what the West Point graduates and staff thought of his comments, but the internet read between his muddled lines.

Imagine being briefed on billions in stealth tech and walking away like, “eh, sounds fake.” Next up: Trump questions if submarines are just "underwater boats with commitment issues." — Ryca (@_oRyca_) May 24, 2025

On Wednesday, he was more clear about his understanding of stealth technology.

Trump: "We have planes that are undetectable flying around. Nobody's able to see them. Stealth." pic.twitter.com/DDym3R8L2d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2025

Yes, that’s right – the man with the nuclear codes thinks there are invisible planes flying around. Let’s see how well that news has gone down.

"Same thing for my birthday parade…all of the people,equipment…stealth. Nobody was able to see them except for me of course. It was bigly " — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) June 18, 2025

I JUST WANT YOU ALL TO KNOW HE THINKS THE PLANES ARE ACTUALLY INVISIBLE he really does think they are invisible, like you can't see them, he has no understanding of radar. — Kevin (@TheTree) June 18, 2025

Never get tired of Trump believing that stealth technology renders objects physically invisible like a ring of power https://t.co/56kHK1ZaKi — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) June 18, 2025

This is what a sixth grader would say. Unfuckingbelievable. https://t.co/GJaI5w04Zq — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) June 18, 2025

Trump: Wonder Woman, I believe Wonder Woman, has the jet, that famous jet, &she flies around very powerfully, &it's invisible, the jet is invisible at a level nobody can believe. And nobody can see her. B/c of Stealth. They call it Stealth, and it makes Wonder Woman invisible. pic.twitter.com/vdZgRlOP7Q — The Deciduous MAGA Patriot (@notoriousDMAGAP) June 18, 2025

Invisible planes? Omg. This is elder abuse. https://t.co/TIHVtQf0T5 — Sassiest Minx nka Petty Betty (@SassiestMinx) June 18, 2025

Hey Iran, maybe gift Trump an invisible Air Force One. Tell him it’s “super stealth.” — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) June 19, 2025

Very possible that he is the dumbest person ever elected to any position in the history of our government. And yes, I'm including Tommy Tuberville. https://t.co/DsaJRWugso — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) June 18, 2025

We have presidents with brains that are undetectable, nobody’s able to see one. Stealth. https://t.co/bKyW4Ml2DA — Mattie Timmer (@MattieTimmer) June 18, 2025

Nobody's able to see them – Correct.

Just like your tax returns, dignity, and grasp on reality. — Countess Caustic (@morgoth_raven) June 18, 2025

The number one rule of stealth operations is that the president should loudly talk about them during a press conference — Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) June 18, 2025

Trump believes that asylum seekers are coming from mental hospitals and that stealth planes are invisible. https://t.co/t4g6WeDQ4j — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) June 18, 2025

Trump reveals classified tech already featured in 30 years of action movies… Sources confirm the planes are so stealthy, even the Pentagon occasionally loses track of them… and sometimes the pilots. Trump added, “They’re invisible. Like wind. Or indictments in red states.” pic.twitter.com/JZPSFnPKIw — (@TheFollyTimes) June 18, 2025

Many people have asked this question. The answer is ‘no’.

Does he ever just shut the fuck up? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 18, 2025

It’s far from the first time Trump has revealed his major misconception about stealth technology.

Trump STILL believes F-35 fighter jets are invisible pic.twitter.com/QMm5N129YH — Hear Mags Roar (@Stop_Trump20) November 16, 2018

"We have F-35s that you can't see," Trump says, seemingly still confused about the fact that stealth planes aren't literally invisible pic.twitter.com/lsjnoHnt8x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2020

We’re sure he’ll get it eventually.

