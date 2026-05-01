Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated May 1st, 2026

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It’s Friday, but it’s neither five to five nor Crackerjack – one for the kids, there – and we’re ready to dive headlong into our weekly round-up of funny tweets.

We hope it sets you up well for the long weekend (if you’re in the UK or Ireland). If you see something you like, put a thing on it (a retweet or a like).

Let’s go.

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