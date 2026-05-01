Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
It’s Friday, but it’s neither five to five nor Crackerjack – one for the kids, there – and we’re ready to dive headlong into our weekly round-up of funny tweets.
We hope it sets you up well for the long weekend (if you’re in the UK or Ireland). If you see something you like, put a thing on it (a retweet or a like).
Let’s go.
1.
[day after everyone got turned human again]
beast:
beauty:
beast:
beauty: …so do we just not have cups now?
— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) April 27, 2026
2.
Ever since I was a little boy, I knew I wanted to log into Microsoft Authenticator 47 times a day.
— Ᏽ (@OrevaZSN) April 28, 2026
3.
Golf was invented so people would know how big hail was
— Bö Jänke: Hönkÿ (@Bob_Janke) April 28, 2026
4.
Spotted a massive scam at the optician today.
She got me to sit miles away from a picture of letters written in tiny print then claimed that I would need glasses if I couldn’t read them.
Well of course I couldn’t. It was a set up.
Luckily I memorised the bottom line on the way in…
— Florence Lox (@floboflo) April 28, 2026
5.
Me: I’m not old
The flashlight on my phone that’s been on for an hour for no reason:
— meghan (@deloisivete) April 28, 2026
6.
I don’t want a funeral. I want a group of Oompa Loompas to dance about and sing a rhyme of my character flaws
— Lady Gooch (@_ladygooch) April 27, 2026
7.
Fell for the oldest trick in the book (accepted apple from a serpent).
— Kip Conlon (@kipconlon) May 1, 2026
8.
scrolled too fast and thought he was running for reform pic.twitter.com/9BcXlBQC7o
— laura 🙂 (@1aurarosee) April 29, 2026
9.
‘Are you busy?’
Me: ‘No’
*Incoming video call* pic.twitter.com/qtj3vh3Y9n
— Dictator (@dictator_jii) April 29, 2026
10.
I have a very rich vocabulary. Admittedly, I don't know the exact definition of every word I festoon, but I'm still pretty sure I do it acrimoniously.
— Phil Hoyeck (@PAHoyeck) April 27, 2026
11.
Graffiti at Ea Nasir's house: https://t.co/HtyY6IYAcw
— Classical Studies Memes (@CSMFHT) April 29, 2026
12.
Thomas Magnum solved 100% of his cases in 1983 despite his shorts cutting off 100% of blood flow to his testicles. pic.twitter.com/4mGEtDjGxa
— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) April 29, 2026