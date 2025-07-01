This Olympic rugby player’s perfect clapback to being body-shamed is still one of the hottest burns we’ve seen

Sport bodyshaming

American rugby player Ilona Maher was at the heart of her team’s success at the Paris Olympics, in which they beat Great Britain in the quarter finals and gained a very respectable bronze medal.

She has become one of the best-known stars of women’s rugby, thanks in no small part to her entertaining social media presence. It was through her TikTok account prior to the Olympics that she posted an important message for the person who tried to body-shame her. It’s inspirational.

@ilonamaher As long as haters keep saying dumb stuff, I’m gonna keep clapping back ♬ original sound – Ilona Maher

“BMI doesn’t really tell you what I can do. It doesn’t tell you what I do on the field, how fit I am. It’s just a couple numbers put together. It doesn’t tell you how much muscle I have or anything like that. So yeah, I do have a BMI of 30. I am considered overweight. But alas, I’m going to the Olympics and you’re not.”

TikTok gave a virtual roar.

Wonder if riot_steph is working at the highest possible level of her field.

noavailablename_

BUT ALAS I’M GOING TO THE OLYMPICS AND YOU’RE NOT sent me.

Danielle

I never even considered watching rugby during the Olympics, but after seeing your videos with you and your teammates, I’m definitely going to check it out.

randalhill366

I would follow you into battle. Not just cause of your insane athleticism, but because of your honesty and charisma to allow people to see fitness differently.

Anna Sloan

I’ve always said I’m personally victimized by the bmi scale, Norwegian build.

Amberly Heath

Ilona’s magnificent takedown made it to Twitter/X.

new favorite #olympic athlete just dropped when USA rugby star Ilona Maher is drags your ass and then backs it up with facts pic.twitter.com/Sjh6LhJ8eC — bonky (@shesbonky) July 29, 2024

It’s fair to say that she made a few conversions.

1.

“I’m going to the Olympics. And you’re not.” pic.twitter.com/wo0RjWGfHx — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 29, 2024

2.

“BMI doesn’t tell you what I can do” now has a permanent spot in my mental monologue. — Caroline, the queer cat parent (@cmzemp) July 29, 2024

3.

This was such a classy & educated burn. I'm a fan. https://t.co/bG1vu3MKGp — GooglerInChief (@R0zzyB0wden) July 29, 2024

4.

I've been watching her strong arm people at the Olympics all week….I wouldn't talk shit to her — (@JerzSuccubus) July 29, 2024

5.

I’m going to the Olympics and you’re not. That should be a shirt. — BettyFastCat (@BettyFastCat1) July 29, 2024

6.

She’s fabulous and looks incredible on the pitch. https://t.co/vnwl9dteR9 — Kathryn 〓〓 (@KathrynFullwood) July 29, 2024

This pretty much nails it.

Why is anyone messing with an Olympic athlete? Isn't that like telling Beyonce that she didn't quite hit a note? — Spookyspoon (@Spookyspoon16) July 29, 2024

