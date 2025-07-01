Pics puzzles

Test your observational skills by spotting the 13 deliberate mistakes in this 1963 puzzle for children

David Harris. Updated July 1st, 2025

Being a child in Britain in 1963 was a wildly different experience than for kids of today. When the weather was too bad for scrumping apples or playing with your hoop and stick then you couldn’t just go to your room and stream Bluey or play Roblox until your eyes melted. No – you had to read books or do crochet or just stare at the walls.

Or you could attempt puzzles like this, from a 1963 copy of Treasure magazine. So are your observational skills as good as those as an 8-year-old child from the olden days?

Let’s find out. Thanks to the always wonderful Helen Day for sharing on Twitter.

We’ll zoom in to give you a sporting chance…

Let’s have a quick look at some comments (without spoilers) before we give you the answers.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

OK – time’s up. Click through for the answers. Be honest – how did you do?

Article Pages: 1 2