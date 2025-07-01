Test your observational skills by spotting the 13 deliberate mistakes in this 1963 puzzle for children

Pics puzzles

Being a child in Britain in 1963 was a wildly different experience than for kids of today. When the weather was too bad for scrumping apples or playing with your hoop and stick then you couldn’t just go to your room and stream Bluey or play Roblox until your eyes melted. No – you had to read books or do crochet or just stare at the walls.

Or you could attempt puzzles like this, from a 1963 copy of Treasure magazine. So are your observational skills as good as those as an 8-year-old child from the olden days?

Let’s find out. Thanks to the always wonderful Helen Day for sharing on Twitter.

An observation test for your inner 8-year-old.

Spot the 12 (or 13) deliberate mistakes. From Treasure magazine, 1963

Spot the 12 (or 13) deliberate mistakes. From Treasure magazine, 1963

We’ll zoom in to give you a sporting chance…

Let’s have a quick look at some comments (without spoilers) before we give you the answers.

What fun! Thank you so much for posting. I used to love these puzzles as a child and still love them today. — Lesley (@dormaus25) June 29, 2025

I love how these have dated; some of the mistakes are like: “Timmy is wearing shorts when it’s 2pm when everyone knows boys only wear shorts in the morning” — Yawn (@yawnymcyawnface) June 28, 2025

While these were fun to do as kids, were these puzzles intended to develop skills useful for cold-war Britain? — David Guy (@authlink) June 28, 2025

I’m afraid I hate these. I always find all but the last one or two, then it drives me batty looking for them! — Saskia_1975 (@Saskia_1975) June 28, 2025

This appeared on my timeline, I wasn't going to engage… anyway, I got 10 of 13. They're like crack to people of a certain age https://t.co/Q4hcND3vQD — Sarah Learmonth (@SarahCactus1) June 28, 2025

OK – time’s up. Click through for the answers. Be honest – how did you do?