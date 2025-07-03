17 things that people think are good for them, but are surprisingly unhealthy

Round Ups Ask Reddit

We all know that fast food and lots of booze aren’t good for us. But what about the hidden health risks we’re all blind to?

From hustle culture to rapid weight loss, there are plenty of things that may sound good on the surface that are secretly bad for you. To help you live better, RandomStatement855 raised awareness of low-flying health risks by putting this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s actually unhealthy despite most people thinking it’s not?’

Here are the top replies that let us know what to avoid.

1.

‘The mentality of “I’ll sleep when I’m dead.” I mean, without quality sleep you’ll definitely live up to that statement soon.’

-Witty-Sherbet-2963

2.

‘Over apologizing. People see it as polite. But it often comes from trauma, guilt conditioning, or people pleasing. You lose your sense of self when you’re always saying sorry just to keep peace.’

-nirvanna1

3.

‘Working your life away or also being at home all the time. Gotta find that happy medium’

-TheRealMalMonroe

4.

‘Loud noises/sustained loud environment. So many people I know cope with sound or distractions by just BLASTING tunes into their ears, but it is really bad for you. Hearing loss leads to a huge loss in quality of life. It can give you tinnitus, being HoH has been shown to accelerate dementia, and a loud environment in general makes you irritable and brings down your mood.’

-SpeedyGrim

5.

‘Excessive skin care. If you have normal, healthy skin you don’t need to put a fuckton of products on it everyday. If you have skin issues you might need a few specialized things but nowhere near the volume of stuff that skincare influencers are peddling. And dont even get me started on the teens and young adults fucking up their skin with “preventative” use of anti aging products.’

-almondpaperclip

6.

‘Living the way some LinkedIn influencers claim they live. Just work, work, work, some jogging, learning new stuff and self improvement. That cannot be healthy. One needs balance.’

-Illustrious-Leg-1694

7.

‘Fruit juice. It’s mostly a bunch of sugar water and not good to drink a lot of.’

-tnblues32

8.

‘Taking health advice from strangers on the internet instead of consulting with an expert in the area you’re seeking advice on (I.e. doctor, registered dietitian, therapist, etc)’

-Joonbug9109

9.