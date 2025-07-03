US donald trump Laura loomer

A Maga mocked detainees headed for ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ and this A++ comeback totally nailed the state of Donald Trump’s USA right now

John Plunkett. Updated July 3rd, 2025

Nothing appears to have caught Donald Trump’s imagination of late quite like the ‘Aligator Alcatraz’ migrant detention centre in Florida.

The facility has prompted widespread revulsion, not least the thought – eagerly embraced by Trump and his acolytes – that it’ll be especially effective because anyone trying to escape will be devoured by alligators.

And it was this that caught the imagination of top tier Maga Laura Loomer – you might already be familiar with her – who had this to say over on Twitter.

And while it prompted no end of totally on-point comebacks …

… no-one said it better than this person.

Does anything better nail the state of Trump’s USA? Not that we can think of right now.

Source @chaidingari