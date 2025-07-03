A Maga mocked detainees headed for ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ and this A++ comeback totally nailed the state of Donald Trump’s USA right now

US donald trump Laura loomer

Nothing appears to have caught Donald Trump’s imagination of late quite like the ‘Aligator Alcatraz’ migrant detention centre in Florida.

The facility has prompted widespread revulsion, not least the thought – eagerly embraced by Trump and his acolytes – that it’ll be especially effective because anyone trying to escape will be devoured by alligators.

And it was this that caught the imagination of top tier Maga Laura Loomer – you might already be familiar with her – who had this to say over on Twitter.

Alligator lives matter. The good news is, alligators are guaranteed at least 65 million meals if we get started now. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 30, 2025

And while it prompted no end of totally on-point comebacks …

Bigots like Laura Loomer are truly the lowest form of life on the planet. This scum should crawl back under its rock. Where it belongs. — Empire Of Lies (@berningman16) July 2, 2025

She said the quiet part out loud, this was never about “illegal immigration” https://t.co/Nw1RwCWVlm pic.twitter.com/SX0H6V1nAt — Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) July 2, 2025

Killing immigrants is a low thing to insinuate even for you. I’m lying. You are a POS and I hope the alligators get those fake lips off your face. — Glen Greezy (@PettyRuxspin) June 30, 2025

… no-one said it better than this person.

it only took 294 days to get from "immigrants are eating animals" to "we will feed immigrants to animals" https://t.co/k6bXC3WFJg — Chai Dingari (@chaidingari) July 2, 2025

Does anything better nail the state of Trump’s USA? Not that we can think of right now.

You're just one big ball of plastic and hate. — Democrat Rick (@DemocratRick12) July 1, 2025

READ MORE

An American was bemused why he always lost weight in Europe and these Europeans were only too happy to help

Source @chaidingari