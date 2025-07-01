US europe food

An American was bemused why he always lost weight in Europe and these Europeans were only too happy to help

John Plunkett. Updated July 1st, 2025

To the world now of Spencer Hakimian, an investment manager sort who spends 10 to 14 days in Europe every year.

He’s a big fan of Europe, by all accounts, and not only because he gets to eat basically whatever he likes and still manages to lose weight.

Here’s what @SpencerHakimian had to say over on Twitter.

I’m very fortunate to get to spend 10-14 days every year in Europe on vacation.

I eat whatever I want over here.

Pasta. Pizza. Ice Cream. Wine.

An absolute pig fest.

I come home to New York 1-2 lbs skinnier every single year.

In the U.S., I eat nothing but vegetables and lean protein, and I breakeven at best.

Whatever they’re feeding us in America, it is fucking poison.

And because we have an endless appetite for all things about the transatlantic divide, such as it is, we read all the response and it’s fair to say these Europeans were only too happy to help.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2