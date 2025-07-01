An American was bemused why he always lost weight in Europe and these Europeans were only too happy to help

US europe food

To the world now of Spencer Hakimian, an investment manager sort who spends 10 to 14 days in Europe every year.

He’s a big fan of Europe, by all accounts, and not only because he gets to eat basically whatever he likes and still manages to lose weight.

Here’s what @SpencerHakimian had to say over on Twitter.

I’m very fortunate to get to spend 10-14 days every year in Europe on vacation. I eat whatever I want over here. Pasta. Pizza. Ice Cream. Wine. An absolute pig fest. I come home to New York 1-2 lbs skinnier every single year. In the U.S., I eat nothing but vegetables and lean protein, and I breakeven at best. Whatever they’re feeding us in America, it is fucking poison.

And because we have an endless appetite for all things about the transatlantic divide, such as it is, we read all the response and it’s fair to say these Europeans were only too happy to help.

I hope you had a good and sunny holiday.

You’re not imagining it.

A lot of food that’s banned in Europe is totally legal in the U.S. including:

– Hormones in meat

– Chlorine-washed chicken

– Artificial food dyes.

– Potassium bromate and BHA, linked to cancer.

– Glyphosate… — TrueScandic (@Sus8742) June 30, 2025

As a German who has been to the US several times: sugar is your main problem. Everything tastes like sugar. Even your bread tastes sweet, disgusting.

I LOVE cookies, brownies, and similar stuff. But in the US, it tastes like shit because you just taste sugar and nothing else.… — Leon L. (@LeonLaake) June 30, 2025

Portions are smaller as well in Europe. You are perhaps walking a lot over there? — Kirit Dawda (@KiritDawda) June 30, 2025

I’m undergoing this experience right now – as many times before. Part of the reason is that you walk much more after meals (and overall) because walking in a European city is so much more rewarding than in any American city. — Ali Minai (@barbarikon) June 30, 2025

preservatives amigo. I went to Mexico City last year. walked everywhere, ate like a pig, and lost 3 lbs…. — Carlos V (@webcav1) June 30, 2025

It’s not the food you eat, but the quantity. Probably at home you are subconsciously pigging out on “healthy” food without even realizing it. But while on vacation you are so focused on the sites and tours that you don’t have time to stuff your face except during mealtime. — The Gunsmith Attorney (@DarienOfMcLean) June 30, 2025

