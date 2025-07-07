Social Media anti-vaxxers

An anti-vaxxer said he had ‘yet to meet someone who regrets being unvaccinated’, and everybody made the same unfortunate point

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 7th, 2025

Country singer John Rich has been banging on about the Covid 19 vaccine almost as long as it’s existed, and we suspect no amount of scientific reports are going to sway him when he could simply read horror stories from jimbo-bunch-o-numbers on the internet, or watch a YouTube video about 5G masts.

One of his anti-vax posts has gone massively viral, with almost nine million views on the original post, not to mention any screengrabs out there.

@johnrich I have yet to meet someone who regrets being unvaccinated. How about you?

Sadly, there was an obvious reason why the people with cause to regret not getting the vaccine might not be rocking up to John Rich gigs to chat about owning the Libs.

