An anti-vaxxer said he had ‘yet to meet someone who regrets being unvaccinated’, and everybody made the same unfortunate point
Country singer John Rich has been banging on about the Covid 19 vaccine almost as long as it’s existed, and we suspect no amount of scientific reports are going to sway him when he could simply read horror stories from jimbo-bunch-o-numbers on the internet, or watch a YouTube video about 5G masts.
One of his anti-vax posts has gone massively viral, with almost nine million views on the original post, not to mention any screengrabs out there.
Sadly, there was an obvious reason why the people with cause to regret not getting the vaccine might not be rocking up to John Rich gigs to chat about owning the Libs.
Interesting.
Many of those who would regret it are not alive to say so because they were killed by an infectious disease.
Also, your music sucks!
Also, your music sucks!
You probably won't get a response out of those who regretted not getting the vax considering they're probably dead now.
— Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) July 5, 2025
I met a man named Nate. Picture below is of his lungs.
He spent months on an ECMO after getting sick with Covid in 2021
When we interviewed him…once he was able to leave the hospital… he told me he wished he’d gotten vaccinated.
Imagine posting this on July 4, 2025.
Imagine posting this on July 4, 2025.

Go touch some grass, John. You're embarrassing yourself.
