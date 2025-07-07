These Magas spotted a conspiracy in the terrible Texas floods and got ridiculed to the moon and back

Science climate conspiracy theorists magas

Just the worst scenes coming out of Texas where 27 children and counsellors have been confirmed dead at the time of writing in the flash floods that swept away a summer camp on the banks of the Guadalupe River.

At least 82 people have been confirmed to have died amid the flash flooding, a figure expected to rise as more rain arrives in the coming hours and days.

And as people ask what else could have been done to prevent the deaths, some people saw fit to suggest it was all a giant conspiracy theory. Specifically, this.

There’s no way this is normal. It’s almost like the weather has been weaponized. Bill Gates should be investigated immediately. He’s already admitted to blocking the sun. pic.twitter.com/gDirmqbVPn — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) July 5, 2025

And they’re not just bellowing away in some tiny corner of Twitter, they have, barely believably, the thick end (and we really do mean thick) of a million followers if the figures are to be believed.

Turns out they weren’t alone, either.

I’ve been trying to wrap my head around how the flooding in Texas became so devastating so quickly. Why not evacuate?? Then I saw this: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes, around 4 a.m. That doesn’t even seem natural. pic.twitter.com/CrCzXpu09V — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) July 5, 2025

And we’re glad to say they ended up with just the amount of mockery, derision, and downright ridicule they deserved. Starting with these people …

These people, literally need to have their heads examined. https://t.co/TzHEiqk1en — Luis Moreno (@LuisMorenolg) July 5, 2025

There is actually a giant conspiracy to secretly modify the weather. It has been going on for 50 years. Some of the biggest companies on earth have funded disinformation campaigns in every major newspaper and bought off politicians to hide it. Guess what it is? https://t.co/AsAH4NIIr8 — Ryan Moulton (@moultano) July 6, 2025

“It rained out. Investigate Bill Gates!” Weirdo. — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) July 5, 2025

we live in a society where conservatives believe in magical weather control machines but not climate change https://t.co/YfrA51Vuhv — queer media (@thtpiscesgirl) July 6, 2025

It’s incredible to me that these idiots spent the better part of a century insisting that man-made climate change wasn’t real, and now when they start feeling it’s effects they conclude it’s fucking magic weather weapons. https://t.co/NsbOigkscK — Arthur (@CowboyArthurNZ) July 6, 2025

