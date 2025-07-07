Science climate conspiracy theorists magas

These Magas spotted a conspiracy in the terrible Texas floods and got ridiculed to the moon and back

Poke Reporter. Updated July 7th, 2025

Just the worst scenes coming out of Texas where 27 children and counsellors have been confirmed dead at the time of writing in the flash floods that swept away a summer camp on the banks of the Guadalupe River.

At least 82 people have been confirmed to have died amid the flash flooding, a figure expected to rise as more rain arrives in the coming hours and days.

And as people ask what else could have been done to prevent the deaths, some people saw fit to suggest it was all a giant conspiracy theory. Specifically, this.

And they’re not just bellowing away in some tiny corner of Twitter, they have, barely believably, the thick end (and we really do mean thick) of a million followers if the figures are to be believed.

Turns out they weren’t alone, either.

And we’re glad to say they ended up with just the amount of mockery, derision, and downright ridicule they deserved. Starting with these people …

