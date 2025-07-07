Trump claimed there are no wind farms in China, and Community Notes put him on blast – 15 top takedowns

US donald trump

Donald Trump has held a very public grudge against wind farms since he failed to prevent one being built near his Aberdeenshire golf resort in 2015.

Why do you think Trump talked about Wind Farms and Windmills for years? B/c he Scottish Government fined him close to $300,000 for failing to provide evidence that windmills are harmful. Trump wanted the windmills removed b/c it provided bad view from his golf course. pic.twitter.com/uVtePtQMHY — Jeremy H (@jeremyfromga) October 11, 2024

‘Windmills’ were a popular ‘weave’ point during his 2024 election campaign, with his familiar talking points of how they’re so ugly, inefficient and expensive that they have to be stopped.

Trump: “Windmills, and the rest of this ‘JUNK,’ are the most expensive and inefficient energy in the world.” Fact check: False. Wind power is actually one of the cheapest and cleanest energy sources on Earth. pic.twitter.com/kXJSDhWT03 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 21, 2025

In a recent rant about windmills, he informed the world that China makes them, but doesn’t use them. Something that’s going to come as a big surprise to China.

TRUMP: And we are putting up wind. It does not work, aside from ruining our fields and valleys and killing all the birds. Being very weak and expensive, all made in China. I have never seen a wind farm in China. Why is that? pic.twitter.com/zgY192gBvl — Acyn (@Acyn) July 4, 2025

Community Notes entered the chat – literally.

The resulting eye-rolling was almost an energy source in itself.

1.

It’s not just that he’s evil, it’s that he’s so endlessly fucking stupid too. https://t.co/K3m47BwjLs — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 5, 2025

2.

Why is that? Because he hasn't looked. China is the world leader in wind power generation, with the largest installed capacity of any nation. If only they had the internet in America, he could have checked that. It doesn't matter, because if he said it, it is true to his cult. https://t.co/a4L3fncx9d — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) July 5, 2025

3.

Trump’s wind energy rant is classic nonsense—loud, wrong, and proudly ignorant. Wind power does work. It’s cheaper than coal, made largely in America, and powers millions of homes—including plenty in red states like Texas. As for his bird obsession? Turbines kill a fraction… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) July 5, 2025

4.

Donald Trump knows a lot about breaking wind. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) July 5, 2025

5.

6.

7.

China is the largest wind power producer on Earth. Maybe try Google before the next speech. — Robert Musella (@xrobertm) July 5, 2025

8.

Ah yes… China has no wind power except …the highest wind generation in the world, more than double the US (second largest) and more than 7x that of Germany (third largest) These are really just the basics… https://t.co/avc0W3otU7 pic.twitter.com/Jd53rQ1dhC — Nicolas Fulghum (@nicolasfulghum) July 6, 2025

9.

Trump: 95% of windmills are made in China, but I’ve never seen a wind farm in China Meanwhile in China: pic.twitter.com/L2H6huNHuk — Pinky (Femboy MILF) (@GeriatricFemboy) July 4, 2025

10.

11.

To MAGA Who gave away our country to the corrupt broligarchy – you are about to find out what you won- I know you don’t care that he lies (which is crazy bc he’s lying to you) but this is ofc another blatant lie: https://t.co/Ntzz2WRxVt pic.twitter.com/9j6droQzYS — Senator Heidi Campbell (@Campbell4TN) July 5, 2025

12.

All man made structure kill birds. The only reason to point out that windmills do is to discourage green energy. Like the oil companies want to do. — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) July 4, 2025

13.

Trump says he hasn't seen a wind farm in China, and suggests it's because China knows "it does not work" China has more wind farms than any country on earth He lies like he breathes https://t.co/BnDkLeC2sb — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) July 5, 2025

14.

Trump has never seen a wind farm in China because he's an incurious narcissist who ignores all information that contradicts his biases. The Gansu wind farm is the largest onshore wind farm in the world, with 7000 turbines. China is the global leader in installed wind capacity. https://t.co/yXQOXm8LCJ — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 4, 2025

15.

The Idiot Whisperer. Hard to believe there are people that hear this fucking shit and don’t cringe. Morons. https://t.co/VyTfhRyNyo — shelby (@thetrueshelby) July 4, 2025

Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill gives tax breaks and subsidies to companies developing fossil fuel opportunities.

Fact: 97% of climate scientists agree that urgent action is needed to combat climate change. So either @realDonaldTrump knows something we don't, or he's selling out America and the planet, putting billions of lives on the line for fossil fuel profits and protecting his donors.… — Jon Wiltshire (@JonathanWiltsh7) July 4, 2025

READ MORE

People have been getting the digs in over Trump promoting coal because ‘windmills’ and solar panels are ‘ugly’ – 18 favourites

Source Acyn Image Wikimedia Commons