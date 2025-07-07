US donald trump

Trump claimed there are no wind farms in China, and Community Notes put him on blast – 15 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 7th, 2025

Donald Trump has held a very public grudge against wind farms since he failed to prevent one being built near his Aberdeenshire golf resort in 2015.

‘Windmills’ were a popular ‘weave’ point during his 2024 election campaign, with his familiar talking points of how they’re so ugly, inefficient and expensive that they have to be stopped.

In a recent rant about windmills, he informed the world that China makes them, but doesn’t use them. Something that’s going to come as a big surprise to China.

Community Notes entered the chat – literally.

China is the global leader in wind energy, with the largest installed capacity of wind power worldwide, including extensive onshore and offshore wind farms.

The resulting eye-rolling was almost an energy source in itself.

Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill gives tax breaks and subsidies to companies developing fossil fuel opportunities.

