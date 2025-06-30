People have been getting the digs in over Trump promoting coal because ‘windmills’ and solar panels are ‘ugly’ – 18 favourites

US donald trump

Donald Trump may be the world’s most famous McDonald’s customer, but he’s not averse to a salad now and then – as long as it’s a word salad.

During the interview with Fox’s Maria Bartimoro in which he promised to reveal the buyer he’s found for TikTok in two weeks, he also shared his thoughts on renewable energy sources in the run-up to a Senate vote on his One Big Beautiful Bill, which will make it much more expensive to launch renewable energy projects.

It’s not exactly a well-informed analysis.

Trump: "We're doing coal. I don't want windmills destroying our place. I don't want these solar things where they go for miles and they cover up half a mountain and they're ugly as hell." pic.twitter.com/tw720XzIIE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 29, 2025

Not the windmills thing again. Was he traumatised on a miniature golf course or something? At least he didn’t start banging on about whales and cancer this time. #

His rant raised eyebrows, questions and a whole load of mockery and condemnation.

1.

Yes, blasted dead zones covered in sludge are so much nicer. https://t.co/iUwPzHE713 — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) June 29, 2025

2.

Literally destroying the air we breathe over aesthetics. https://t.co/ItNTXHFfTe — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 29, 2025

3.

25 years from, the young people are going to watch this and wonder how we allowed a laughably evil imbecile into power. He's cartoonishly evil, and I can not believe this is real life. — Virile (@str8fromva1) June 29, 2025

4.

Bringing back BLACK LUNG pic.twitter.com/VHq6P5r5Zs — UNITED STATES SPORTS CARDS (@USSportsCards1) June 29, 2025

5.

While the rest of the world is racing towards clean, sustainable energy to combat climate change, Trump’s stuck in a 19th-century fantasy where coal is king. Does he not see where the rest of the world is going? We don’t want dirty, limited energy that poisons our air. — Peter (@_e_tto_) June 29, 2025

6.

Trump's advocacy for coal over renewables is a regressive step that prioritizes profit over the planet, ignoring the urgent need for sustainable energy to combat climate change. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) June 29, 2025

7.

8.

The skies of Eastern Europe and England were once black with coal smoke. Now, Trump will show Americans yet another lesson. pic.twitter.com/01eHzmTbiM — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) June 29, 2025

9.