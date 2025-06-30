US donald trump

People have been getting the digs in over Trump promoting coal because ‘windmills’ and solar panels are ‘ugly’ – 18 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 30th, 2025

Donald Trump may be the world’s most famous McDonald’s customer, but he’s not averse to a salad now and then – as long as it’s a word salad.

During the interview with Fox’s Maria Bartimoro in which he promised to reveal the buyer he’s found for TikTok in two weeks, he also shared his thoughts on renewable energy sources in the run-up to a Senate vote on his One Big Beautiful Bill, which will make it much more expensive to launch renewable energy projects.

It’s not exactly a well-informed analysis.

Not the windmills thing again. Was he traumatised on a miniature golf course or something? At least he didn’t start banging on about whales and cancer this time. #

His rant raised eyebrows, questions and a whole load of mockery and condemnation.

