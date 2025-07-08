President Trump’s letter to Japan was a confusing, grammatical nightmare… and his fans are standing up for him? 15 sadly ignorant defences

Politics donald trump tariffs

President Trump sent a bunch of tariff letters around the world yesterday and, well, let’s just say it’s a relief they weren’t pieced together with individual letters cut out of magazines and newspapers glued to a piece of scrap paper.

That brings us to the writing itself. Blustery. Confusing. Loud, somehow. It wasn’t the example of class and diction we’d hope to represent the United State of America. But just how bad was it? Twitter user @krassenstein ran a quick copy edit on the letter to Japan and it wasn’t pretty. 20 grammatical errors in 528 words.

WHAT A JOKE: This is Trump’s letter to Japan, raising tariffs on them. The letter is 528 words long and has 20 grammatical errors. Here they all are. •“Great Honor” – unnecessary capitalization (should be “great honor”) •“Trading Relationship” – should be “trading… pic.twitter.com/HrmNCjC1S2 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 8, 2025

So embarrassing. Almost as embarrassing as the hordes of Twitter users who quickly came to Trump’s defence. The leader of the free world doesn’t know how to speak, write, or communicate in his own language and his followers want you to stop nitpicking. There’s not a face nor a palm big enough to express the exasperation. Here are the most ignorant defenses.

There is not a single grammar rule violation anywhere in this letter. There are deliberate deviations from standard used to deliver a specific tone and message. — Johnny ThreeTears (@JohnnyT3ars) July 8, 2025

Ah, yes! Leaking BS letters to distract the public is Propaganda 101. — Mike Brady (@Not_Mike_Brady) July 8, 2025

Thats how many elderly people write. — Rene Faurskov (@renefaurskov) July 8, 2025

Given that you deliberately cutout things like the official Presidential Letterhead and signature I am going to say this is a falsified document, borne of malice, and you are lying which here might be libelous.@FBI thought? — Pony-Wan Kenobi ᵁᴸᵀᴿᴬ ᴹᴬᴳᴬ (@Pony_WanKenobi) July 8, 2025

So you’ve decided to pint out some secretary’s mistakes? Is that all you have? Getting weaker by the day! — CUTtheSHIT (@Trumponly2024) July 8, 2025





Nitpicks. The improper capitalization of words is a Trump Trademark. — Chaz (@Patriot1422) July 8, 2025





Getting kinda desperate for negative news here — Lamb (@LambMetaX) July 8, 2025

