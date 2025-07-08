US donald trump

Donald Trump’s public tariff ultimatum letters to foreign leaders have got people cringing themselves inside out – 23 scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 8th, 2025

In between vying for a Nobel Peace Prize by *checks notes* failing to sanction Russia, arming Israel, and pretending to broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Mr Art of the Deal himself has been failing to get any international trade agreements completed.

Even the ‘deal’ with the UK is only partially complete, no matter what papers you might have seen Keir Starmer scrambling about to pick up.

Trump’s frustration at being unable to deliver 90 deals in 90 days, as promised, recently led to a much-pilloried revelation that he would be writing to ‘Mr Japan’ and others, to tell them their future terms of trade.

In a shocking move, he has actually followed through – not like that. Here’s Mr Japan’s letter, as an example. It really sets the tone.

THE WHITE HOUSE WASHINGTON July 7, 2025 His Excellency Ishiba Shigeru Prime Minister of Japan Tokyo Dear Mr. Prime Minister: It is a Great Honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship, and the fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with Japan, despite having a significant Trade Deficit with your great Country. Nevertheless, we have decided to move forward with you, but only with more balanced, and fair, TRADE. Therefore, we invite you to participate in the extraordinary Economy of the United States, the Number One Market in the World, by far. We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with Japan, and have concluded that we must move away from these longterm, and very persistent, Trade Deficits engendered by Japan's Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers. Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal. Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Japan a Tariff of only 25% on any and all Japanese products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff. Please understand that the 25% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country. As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if Japan, or companies within your Country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely - In other words, in a matter of weeks. If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25% that we charge. Please understand that these Tariffs are necessary to correct the many years of Japan's Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, causing these unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States. This Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security!

2 We look forward to working with you as your Trading Partner for many years to come. If you wish to open your heretofore closed Trading Markets to the United States, and eliminate your Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter. These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country. You will never be disappointed with The United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter! With best wishes, I am, Sincerely. Donald Trump

Not every country got the same tariff; South Africa, for example, will be charged 30 per cent. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s head wasn’t even addressed in the correct gender.

Nobody’s quite sure why he woke up and chose violence against South Korea.

But then, nobody’s quite sure why he does anything – probably not even himself.

