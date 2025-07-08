Donald Trump’s public tariff ultimatum letters to foreign leaders have got people cringing themselves inside out – 23 scathing responses

US donald trump

In between vying for a Nobel Peace Prize by *checks notes* failing to sanction Russia, arming Israel, and pretending to broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Mr Art of the Deal himself has been failing to get any international trade agreements completed.

Even the ‘deal’ with the UK is only partially complete, no matter what papers you might have seen Keir Starmer scrambling about to pick up.

Trump’s frustration at being unable to deliver 90 deals in 90 days, as promised, recently led to a much-pilloried revelation that he would be writing to ‘Mr Japan’ and others, to tell them their future terms of trade.

Trump: I'm going to send letters, that's the end of the trade deal. I could send one to Japan.

Dear Mr. Japan, here's the story. You're going to pay a 25% tariff on your cars, you know? So we give Japan no cars. They won't take our cars. pic.twitter.com/EUkysEFykV — Acyn (@Acyn) June 29, 2025

In a shocking move, he has actually followed through – not like that. Here’s Mr Japan’s letter, as an example. It really sets the tone.

Not every country got the same tariff; South Africa, for example, will be charged 30 per cent. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s head wasn’t even addressed in the correct gender.

BREAKING: The trade letters Trump sent out were done in such a sloppy and haphazard way that he misgendered the President of Bosnia and Herzegovina. You can’t expect world leaders to take you seriously when you can’t even get their gender right. pic.twitter.com/a71VyCZ4Zc — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) July 7, 2025

Nobody’s quite sure why he woke up and chose violence against South Korea.

The U.S. is imposing a 25% tariff on Korea because of trade deficits that it claims are "engendered by Korea's Tariff and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers." But Korea has a free trade agreement with the U.S. It charges zero tariffs on nearly everything. pic.twitter.com/FaOFyeHWbf — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) July 7, 2025

But then, nobody’s quite sure why he does anything – probably not even himself.

1.

Trump posting all these stupid tariff letters that he’s "sending" to all these countries just shows that none of them take him seriously because they all know he’s gonna do TACO time at the end before they go into effect anyway….America is a laughing stock! — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 7, 2025

2.

Looking forward to Donald Trumps upcoming book The Art of the Strongly Worded Tariff Letter. — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) July 6, 2025

3.

There’s plenty of competition from this administration alone, but sending letters to random countries announcing new tariffs—because you failed to make a single trade deal—has to be one of the weakest and most embarrassing moments yet. https://t.co/0Qgm9zSwCl — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 7, 2025

4.

these letters are embarrassing even by Trump's lofty standards https://t.co/JXcBFjX5ut — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 7, 2025

5.

I've read letters more legibly written in crayon … pic.twitter.com/lTn5zw2Bch — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) July 7, 2025

6.

The President has just tweeted another 7 trade "letters." We have details on 14 countries, and it's weirder than I imagined. The new tariffs are the old "Liberation Day" numbers +/- a few percentage points. If these were a bad idea 90 days ago, why are they a good idea now? pic.twitter.com/qOGL9ykOIj — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) July 7, 2025

7.

Honestly, Trump's letters read like Nigerian prince scams written by a sentient spray tan. "Dear Foreign Person, I am very important American. Please to be sending congratulations to ME. Many people say I'm best president. Need money and praise. Thank you for your attention to… — A Very British Dad in America (@MChowdry) July 7, 2025

8.

Trump’s letter to Japan is pure clown show. Threats, bad grammar, zero diplomacy. He’s wrecking decades of trust over a trade deficit he doesn’t even understand. And for what? pic.twitter.com/WK7wa1iTKN — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 7, 2025

9.

"Dear Mr. President" You idiots literally posted a letter you sent to the head of a foreign nation recognizing "Her Excellency" and then said "Mr. President"….and then POSTED IT! You literally posted this monumentally stupid mistake for us all to see. What a clown show. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 7, 2025

10.

The grammatical errors alone.. but please keep telling Harvard how to educate. https://t.co/ywOdhru73D — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) July 7, 2025

11.

I thought trump said he had a tariff deal with Mr. Japan just a couple weeks ago. So why the threatening letter sent out today? — Kelly D (@KellDA) July 7, 2025

12.