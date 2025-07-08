This fabulous parenting tale unleashed an avalanche of arrogance on Twitter and it’s a grimly hilarious snapshot of the state of social media

Twitter funny parenting

To the world of the estimable Marty Lawrence – @TeaAndCopy over on Twitter – who shared a fabulous tale of what it’s like to be a parent which went wildly viral.

Here’s what Marty had to say, an exchange which will be instantly familiar to anyone who regularly welcomes a child home from school.

Every day I ask my daughter what she did at school and the answer is always, “Just the usual”. Received her end of year report and there’s a photo of her in a full beekeeper’s outfit surrounded by bees holding a shitload of honey. — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) July 6, 2025

And alongside with all the people accepting it for what it was, and joining in to make it even better …

Have you accidentally enrolled her into a beekeeper school? — Olivia (@OMisquitta) July 6, 2025

I wondered why her grades were all Bs — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) July 6, 2025

That must have stung. — G. BARR (@glennthegreat) July 7, 2025

… there was a whole world of people who queued up to give Marty what for (among other things) and quite the read it is too.

1.

Yiu have to ask better questions like what was the best part of your day? — Cathy Masciovecchio (@CathyMasci805) July 7, 2025

2.

It’s amazing to me how lazy so many parents are with this question. Dad all the time asked me “how was your day?” and got this walled-off response because of how disingenuous the question was. How about “what was your favorite part of today?” or “what problems can I help you… — reluctantminarchist (@reluctantm55236) July 7, 2025

Oh could you? That’s great. In that case, are you free to look after my kids tomorrow night? — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) July 7, 2025

3.

I find with my kids it’s all about how to tailor the question. “How was school” or “what did you do today” elicits childlike responses “good” “nothing” etc. which usually elicits negative response from the adult “oh nothing at all?!?” Ask “what was your favorite thing today”,… — Rubicon (@ejbowlin) July 7, 2025

4.

I bet it’s so sad to not really know what your children are doing day to day. That’s majority of people whose kids aren’t homeschooled. — Abigail Joy (@AbigailJoyFloat) July 7, 2025

I’d homeschool my kids but I don’t want to get stung by bees — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) July 7, 2025

5.

A literal billionaire allergic to bees just died from a single bee, and you’re unaware your kid is all up in a swarm. I think I’d like to get a heads up before that happened. — notcool.eth (@notcoolxer) July 7, 2025

R.I.B — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) July 7, 2025

6.

how did you not know they had a field trip? an adult involved in her care signed a permission form. — Froglet (@froglet80) July 7, 2025