Twitter funny parenting

This fabulous parenting tale unleashed an avalanche of arrogance on Twitter and it’s a grimly hilarious snapshot of the state of social media

John Plunkett. Updated July 8th, 2025

To the world of the estimable Marty Lawrence – @TeaAndCopy over on Twitter – who shared a fabulous tale of what it’s like to be a parent which went wildly viral.

Here’s what Marty had to say, an exchange which will be instantly familiar to anyone who regularly welcomes a child home from school.

And alongside with all the people accepting it for what it was, and joining in to make it even better …

… there was a whole world of people who queued up to give Marty what for (among other things) and quite the read it is too.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2