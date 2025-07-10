Facepalms all round as Donald Trump praises the Liberian president’s grasp of English, when it’s the country’s official language

US donald trump

Another day, another example of why Donald Trump shouldn’t be in a role that requires him to represent the US on the world stage.

At a meeting with African leaders, he singled out Liberian President Joseph Boakai when he commented on his grasp of English.

Trump to the President of Liberia: "Such good English. Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?" English is the official language of Liberia… pic.twitter.com/Q4nbmINHTr — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) July 9, 2025

“Such good English, such beautiful …Where did you learn to speak so beautifully? Where were you educated?”

Mr Boakai’s bewilderment was hardly surprising, as Liberia’s official language is English. While many people might not know that, it wouldn’t have hurt Trump to do even the slightest bit of research about the people he was about to meet – even if he couldn’t be bothered learning that Liberia was founded by the US as a country for newly freed people after the abolition of slavery.

The facepalms were visible from space.

President Trump doesn’t need to know they speak English in Liberia, because at least he knows where it is on the map. pic.twitter.com/hatYMcIng9 — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) July 9, 2025

Trump can't believe that leader of Liberia can speak better English than he does. I bet the leader of Liberia has never said "bigly" or "yuge." — Live On The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) July 9, 2025

My God, he’s such a fucking idiot. https://t.co/OIhSLhywSB — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 9, 2025

BREAKING: In a completely embarrassing moment, Donald Trump told the Liberian President “you speak such beautiful English…where did you learn to speak so beautifully” – even though English is the NATIONAL LANGUAGE OF LIBERIA. The world is watching America humiliate itself. pic.twitter.com/XothKZtbkf — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 9, 2025

Yes, Donald, Liberia speaks English — because America literally founded it in the 1800s as a homeland for freed Black people. Its capital is Monrovia, named after U.S. President James Monroe. Praising a Liberian leader for speaking English is like visiting Québec and asking,… — penguins_against_trump (@FlippersUpNow) July 9, 2025

Before I knew what micro aggression meant I often heard this phrase when I was in certain spaces. https://t.co/KiLSLJO6FP — sharan may (@auntiesharbear) July 9, 2025

10.