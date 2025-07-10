US donald trump

Facepalms all round as Donald Trump praises the Liberian president’s grasp of English, when it’s the country’s official language

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 10th, 2025

Another day, another example of why Donald Trump shouldn’t be in a role that requires him to represent the US on the world stage.

At a meeting with African leaders, he singled out Liberian President Joseph Boakai when he commented on his grasp of English.

“Such good English, such beautiful …Where did you learn to speak so beautifully? Where were you educated?”

Mr Boakai’s bewilderment was hardly surprising, as Liberia’s official language is English. While many people might not know that, it wouldn’t have hurt Trump to do even the slightest bit of research about the people he was about to meet – even if he couldn’t be bothered learning that Liberia was founded by the US as a country for newly freed people after the abolition of slavery.

The facepalms were visible from space.

