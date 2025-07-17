TikTok’s dream wedding song trend has people imagining bridesmaids sprinting down the aisle to increasingly ridiculous soundtracks

Social Media TikTok weddings

You may have noticed a recent burst of people on TikTok showcasing their dream wedding line-up – with a little twist. It all started with this video, where users noticed that @fabhann‘s bridesmaids were moving at a fair clip for someone who would be wearing heels.

Of course, the comment section was primed to deliver some bangers.

Steven King

are your bridesmaids the 2012 4×100 relay jamaican team?

A N E ✨

Crocs in sport mode for sure

Shevonne Clarke

Hear me out… rollerblades

And a trend was born. Since then, many people have jumped on the bandwagon to show how their dream wedding would look if physics and the capabilities of the human body were no object.

@benblue01 RATE MY WEDDING LINE UP OUT OF 10???? Dream wedding lineup ♬ Sandstorm – Darude

Summarising the whole trend, this Mission Impossible themed wedding even won approval from Paramount Pictures.

@paramountpics: ‘Love this, finally a realistic one’

Source @fabhann Image Screengrab