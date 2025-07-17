TikTok’s dream wedding song trend has people imagining bridesmaids sprinting down the aisle to increasingly ridiculous soundtracks
You may have noticed a recent burst of people on TikTok showcasing their dream wedding line-up – with a little twist. It all started with this video, where users noticed that @fabhann‘s bridesmaids were moving at a fair clip for someone who would be wearing heels.
@fabhann the wedding version of this song is PERFECT @Alex Warren #weddingsong ♬ Ordinary (Wedding Version) – Alex Warren
Of course, the comment section was primed to deliver some bangers.
Steven King
are your bridesmaids the 2012 4×100 relay jamaican team?
A N E ✨
Crocs in sport mode for sure
Shevonne Clarke
Hear me out… rollerblades
And a trend was born. Since then, many people have jumped on the bandwagon to show how their dream wedding would look if physics and the capabilities of the human body were no object.
1.
@steffandoyle i can do more if you’d like #weddinglineup ♬ Swish Swish – Katy Perry
2.
@broookemackenzie Feel free to use this at your own wedding!! #weddinglineup #weddingtiktok #funnyvideos #bride #bridalparty #rave #raver #weddingentrance ♬ original sound – brookeisasillywilly
3.
@benblue01
RATE MY WEDDING LINE UP OUT OF 10???? Dream wedding lineup
4.
@imaniasembo18 DM me for wedding planning bookings #weddinglineup #bridesmaid #wedding ♬ Gasolina x Showmusik Edit – Showmusik
5.
@k.naenae2.0 let me know if you do this!! #weddinglineup #weddingceremony #cottoneyejoe #bride #wedding #bridesmaids #goodidea #fypシ #fyp ♬ Cotton Eye Joe – Rednex
6.
@reganscaife I’m actually a wedding professional so this is my calling. Dream wedding lineup right here ️ #weddinglineup #weddingtiktok #weddingtips ♬ original sound – D’s.edits
7.
@emilydfox Traditional wedding lineup/ entrance idea for 4 bridesmaids! #weddingentrance #weddinglineup #weddingtok #weddinglineuptrend #weddingentrancesong ♬ Without Me by Eminem – ☆ Audios ☆
8.
@nay.joy the most expensive wedding of the season #wedding #fyp #bride #weddingtiktok #ideas #weddingideas #missionimpossible #tomcruise #woodyharrelson ♬ Mission Impossible Theme (Movie Trailer Mix) – Dominik Hauser
Summarising the whole trend, this Mission Impossible themed wedding even won approval from Paramount Pictures.
@paramountpics: ‘Love this, finally a realistic one’
Source @fabhann Image Screengrab