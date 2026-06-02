25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Social Media funny threads

We cross now to the world of Threads – the ‘Instagram Junior’ of the social media family, where funny people have been out in force. In an effort to put a little pep into your Tuesday step, we’ve had a good rummage and found 25 favourites to share with you.

There’s comedy gold in them there hills.

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