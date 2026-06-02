A ‘proud Brexiteer’ insisted that airport queues have nothing to do with Brexit and got owned into the sunlit uplands – 16 favourite takedowns

Politics brexit

Another day, another victim of Brexit Derangement Syndrome. Well, if Donald Trump can just make stuff up, so can the rest of us – and at least there’s evidence for our one.

This victim showed up when Mark Cockerton posted a perfectly valid point.

Next time you’re in a hideously long EU Airport queue simply shout: ‘This is Farage’s fault’.

Everyone in the queue will applaud and cheer. Even the Brexiteers will join in because they won’t dare identify themselves. pic.twitter.com/hbMFBJ6UmT — Mark Cockerton (@CockertonMark) May 31, 2026

After all, Farage wangs on about how he was the architect of Brexit. He, apparently, even got a £5 million reward for it in 2024 from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. UK citizens used to be able to pass through EU borders with far fewer checks, so there’s no argument here, right? Wrong.

Enter stage right Lord Daniel Moylan – Chair of Vote Leave, the man who found the funds for Liz Truss to run for the Tory Leader job… and holder of an Irish passport.

This is what the arch Eurosceptic EU citizen had to say about those queues.

There’s not enough chinny reckon in the world to deal with that one, but tweeters gave it the old college try.

1.

Danny here is the sort of guy that will proudly tell you he's farted in the lift you're sharing https://t.co/DjN5vZt57T — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 1, 2026

2.

Brexiters lying to defend Brexit regarding the holiday queues ought to wake people still protecting brexit up. Bc everyone knows that brexit removed our FoM. — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) June 1, 2026

3.

None of this waffle is ever gonna get you a girlfriend you prize donut

The queues are quite literally the result of you and your comedy Brexiteer pals being desperate to shit on their own country in the name of sovereignty knowing you could afford the economic calamity

Traitor — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) June 1, 2026

4.

The first sentence invalidates the second.

It’s called ‘confirmation bias’. In fact Remainers want the EU to safeguard its external borders – it should have done so in 2015. All we want now is to be inside where as Europeans we belong. https://t.co/En30DRHarS — Anthony Glees @anthonyglees (@AnthonyGlees) June 1, 2026

5.

This man sits in Parliament. https://t.co/gr6g8hihdH — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) June 1, 2026

6.

"Proud idiot here. Now let me give you my completely idiotic opinion". https://t.co/4ko7tfi3rZ — Idrees Ahmad (@im_PULSE) June 1, 2026

7.

And yet, as someone who still holds an EU passport, I can skip those queues. Hmmmm… https://t.co/6nKp1MloQc — Charl (@penguin_charl) June 1, 2026

8.