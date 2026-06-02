Politics brexit

A ‘proud Brexiteer’ insisted that airport queues have nothing to do with Brexit and got owned into the sunlit uplands – 16 favourite takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 2nd, 2026

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Another day, another victim of Brexit Derangement Syndrome. Well, if Donald Trump can just make stuff up, so can the rest of us – and at least there’s evidence for our one.

This victim showed up when Mark Cockerton posted a perfectly valid point.

After all, Farage wangs on about how he was the architect of Brexit. He, apparently, even got a £5 million reward for it in 2024 from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. UK citizens used to be able to pass through EU borders with far fewer checks, so there’s no argument here, right? Wrong.

Enter stage right Lord Daniel Moylan – Chair of Vote Leave, the man who found the funds for Liz Truss to run for the Tory Leader job… and holder of an Irish passport.

Nathan Fillion looking as though he's about to say something, then thinking better of it

This is what the arch Eurosceptic EU citizen had to say about those queues.

Proud Brexiteer here. These queues have nothing to do with Brexit and the lying toads claiming that know this.

There’s not enough chinny reckon in the world to deal with that one, but tweeters gave it the old college try.

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