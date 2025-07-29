Politics donald trump

A clip of Trump apparently cheating at golf says everything you need to know about him- 15 rough assessments

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 29th, 2025

Donald Trump will return to the US today, after five days visiting his golf resorts in Scotland.

It was a working holiday, including meetings with Ursula von der Leyen and Keir Starmer, but it most certainly was a holiday at taxpayers’ expense, as the president housed an enormous security detail at his hotels, and found the time to get in a few rounds – but not without interruption.

His solution was to blast out music from his golf cart to try and drown out the noise of protesters.

But how was his game going when he wasn’t too caught up in the plight of Lloyd-Webber’s (or TS Eliot’s) feline drama, you might – but probably won’t – ask. About the same as usual, according to rumours.

Plenty of people jumped to Trump’s defence, which is par for the course. They claimed it was a legitimate golf move called a drop, where the player forfeit’s one stroke and drops their ball on more playable ground, adjacent to where the unplayable ball lies.

There were a few problems with that theory.

So, erm, just plain old cheating. Tweeters weren’t surprised, and they figured it was very much in keeping with how the Orange Felon runs his life, his businesses, and – unfortunately – the USA.

