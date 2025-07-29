A clip of Trump apparently cheating at golf says everything you need to know about him- 15 rough assessments

Politics donald trump

Donald Trump will return to the US today, after five days visiting his golf resorts in Scotland.

It was a working holiday, including meetings with Ursula von der Leyen and Keir Starmer, but it most certainly was a holiday at taxpayers’ expense, as the president housed an enormous security detail at his hotels, and found the time to get in a few rounds – but not without interruption.

BREAKING: Donald Trump is blaming his terrible golf scores at his Scotland golf course this weekend on Scottish protesters who made shrieking sounds from their bagpipes every time he took a swing. — The Halfway Post (@HalfwayPost) July 27, 2025

His solution was to blast out music from his golf cart to try and drown out the noise of protesters.

As reporters question him about Jeffrey Epstein, President Donald Trump continues golfing in Scotland with 'Memory' from the musical 'Cats' playing from his cart, July 2025. pic.twitter.com/LVLwHmZjqs — Future Adam Curtis B-Roll (@adamcurtisbroll) July 27, 2025

But how was his game going when he wasn’t too caught up in the plight of Lloyd-Webber’s (or TS Eliot’s) feline drama, you might – but probably won’t – ask. About the same as usual, according to rumours.

High resolution video of Trump’s caddie placing a golf ball for him at his Turnberry Golf Resort in Scotland. Trump approached to play like it was no big deal. pic.twitter.com/hdKq0Bxzlv — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) July 28, 2025

Plenty of people jumped to Trump’s defence, which is par for the course. They claimed it was a legitimate golf move called a drop, where the player forfeit’s one stroke and drops their ball on more playable ground, adjacent to where the unplayable ball lies.

its called a drop — Stewarts Drive-In (@DriveinVineland) July 27, 2025

There were a few problems with that theory.

Um, no. Caddies don’t drop the ball for players nor do you just drop it in play, nowhere near where it could’ve been a lost ball/ball in a hazard or whatever. This is just “here sir, I found your ball, no penalty, go ahead and play it.” — Dave Hartman (@PigskinPapers) July 27, 2025

Drops are done in front of your body while saying “drop” — William the 18th (@DawgsWilliam) July 28, 2025

So, erm, just plain old cheating. Tweeters weren’t surprised, and they figured it was very much in keeping with how the Orange Felon runs his life, his businesses, and – unfortunately – the USA.

1.

It's hilarious that people are shocked to see that trump cheats at golf, when folks were telling us long before he was elected. Wait until you find out he cheated on ALL 3 of his wives, or how he buried one on his golf course and forgot about her. pic.twitter.com/ndIHUXmb8w — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 27, 2025

2.

LMAO for the morons that think Trump doesn’t cheat at golf and wins all those club championships fair and square….watch his caddie here pic.twitter.com/roKFnNYXgZ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 27, 2025

3.

Amazing how Trump’s ball he hit into the deep rough just magically pops out of his caddie’s pocket and they all just play it off like Trump just hit it there. 29 time Club Champion! https://t.co/MeRfVqT60U — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 27, 2025

4.

Even the simple truths such as "Trump cheats at golf" have to be ignored by MAGA otherwise the entire house of cards fall apart. He's a cheater that cheats at everything. Women, business partners, and yes, even golf. https://t.co/me5dFL5Jki — Sean Maertens (@SeanMaertens) July 28, 2025

5.

This is the story of his life, right here. Caddy tosses a ball on the ground, then POTUS pretends it's the shot he made. pic.twitter.com/I4kJDh3CWN — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) July 27, 2025

6.

Trump caught cheating at golf. Watch the guy in the red vest toss a ball behind him.pic.twitter.com/DxIQrUW7MC — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 27, 2025

7.

Trump working hard to bring down grocery prices pic.twitter.com/6qeYX9uFGe — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) July 27, 2025

8.

I just wish he’d get caught trying to lower our bills. https://t.co/V6HRrBitQB — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 27, 2025

9.