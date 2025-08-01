US donald trump

Trump has commissioned an enormous gold ballroom for the White House, and people don’t remember voting for that – 17 cutting responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 1st, 2025

It’s probably a good job Elon Musk has already left Donald Trump’s administration, because when he sees the cost of what they’re planning for the White House, his head may well explode.

In what will be the first major structural work on the presidential residence since President Truman had a balcony added in 1948, Trump has commissioned the construction of a 90,000 square foot ballroom – decorated in gold, of course – which he claims he and patriotic donors will fund.

We’ll just leave this here.

And this –

So, people can be forgiven for viewing this claim with a certain scepticism.

The White House proudly trumpeted the project.

Karoline Leavitt made it sound like the White House had been limping along without a kitchen for years, rather than an enormous banqueting hall.

At a time when Americans are losing access to healthcare, small businesses are struggling under the weight of Trump’s tariffs, and thousands of federal jobs have been wiped from existence, it hardly seemed like the most pressing move – although we’ve notice a load of balls at the White House recently.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

