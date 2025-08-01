Trump has commissioned an enormous gold ballroom for the White House, and people don’t remember voting for that – 17 cutting responses

US donald trump

It’s probably a good job Elon Musk has already left Donald Trump’s administration, because when he sees the cost of what they’re planning for the White House, his head may well explode.

In what will be the first major structural work on the presidential residence since President Truman had a balcony added in 1948, Trump has commissioned the construction of a 90,000 square foot ballroom – decorated in gold, of course – which he claims he and patriotic donors will fund.

We’ll just leave this here.

Wow what a surprise Trump has allegedly never paid his contractors! pic.twitter.com/fj4zPCBEdm — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 24, 2025

And this –

Laws firms working for Trump are about 99% sure they will never be paid.

He didn't pay his contractors, venders, & workers, and his didn't pay for venues & security at his rallies. pic.twitter.com/oX411GOJlx — C.J.P. 240 (@cjp6769br) November 13, 2020

So, people can be forgiven for viewing this claim with a certain scepticism.

The White House proudly trumpeted the project.

BREAKING: We're getting an expansion! Beginning in September, construction will begin on a brand-new 90,000 square ft ballroom that will be enjoyed for generations to come. ✨ Visit https://t.co/fYztfJspLP for more information pic.twitter.com/SVvlaDpRmA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 31, 2025

The White House will continue to provide the American public with updates on this project. Check out the renderings below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NSILmJDkNi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 31, 2025

Karoline Leavitt made it sound like the White House had been limping along without a kitchen for years, rather than an enormous banqueting hall.

Leavitt: We are proud to announce that the construction of the new white house ballroom will begin. From 150 years presidents, administrations, and white house staff have longed for a large event space on the white house complex that can hold substantially more guests pic.twitter.com/ys9mU64PQ2 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 31, 2025

At a time when Americans are losing access to healthcare, small businesses are struggling under the weight of Trump’s tariffs, and thousands of federal jobs have been wiped from existence, it hardly seemed like the most pressing move – although we’ve notice a load of balls at the White House recently.

1.

Oh thank god — this is what the American people were desperately pleading with you to do! https://t.co/ekUWu2fng9 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 31, 2025

2.

Trump cut Medicaid. But good news! He's also building an expensive new 90,000 square foot ballroom at the White House so he can host soirees with his rich friends! pic.twitter.com/wDAGUsS0gc — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) July 31, 2025

3.

Trump during the campaign: We will get your costs down– groceries and rent and housing are too expensive. Today: Actually, I'm building myself a $200 million ballroom. https://t.co/Y9arrDMA9z — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 31, 2025

4.

The Epstein wing. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 31, 2025

5.

While all the Districts pay extra for groceries and everyday goods, the White House is excited to announce that the Capitol is creating a grand ballroom for opulent parties! May the odds be ever in your favor!!! https://t.co/ZVtPGH28A7 pic.twitter.com/XltCJOxz2d — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 1, 2025

6.

She left out "completely decorated in Dollar Store gold embellishments and all you poor bastards are paying for it with your taxes." — Beaver Cleaver (@beaverclver) July 31, 2025

7.

The most precious resource in the White House isn’t money — it’s time. And every minute spent on a vanity project like this is a minute not spent on stuff people actually care about. Inflation’s up. People are struggling. Our status is slipping. This is nonsense — at best. https://t.co/HLOzXAJNrK — Dan Koh (@dank) July 31, 2025

8.

Who’s paying for it? Y’all can have your parties on the lawn as far as I care…. — Fraley’s Comet☄️ (@bryan_fraley) July 31, 2025

9.