Life London US v UK

A New Yorker slammed London for the heat, the quality of its wi-fi, and the crime rate, and the Brits begged to differ – 19 favourite comebacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 29th, 2026

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We cross now to that never-ending area of the internet – Americans making up crap about the UK. There we find New York resident and current London visitor David Petersen, who came to London during a mini heatwave and *checks notes* decided to go to the cinema.

@typesfaster In London for a bit It’s hot as hell and nowhere has AC. I just sat through The Devil Wears Prada in 95 degree indoor heat. The internet barely works (wifi and cell network both equally bad) You can’t safely walk around with a watch and half the city has had their phone snatched. Why do they live like this?

‘Nowhere has AC’?? ‘Half the city has had their phone snatched’??

Brits felt that something stank to high heaven, and it was nothing to do with the lack of air-conditioning.

Here’s what they had to say in response to David’s unflattering travelogue.

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