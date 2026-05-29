A New Yorker slammed London for the heat, the quality of its wi-fi, and the crime rate, and the Brits begged to differ – 19 favourite comebacks

Life London US v UK

We cross now to that never-ending area of the internet – Americans making up crap about the UK. There we find New York resident and current London visitor David Petersen, who came to London during a mini heatwave and *checks notes* decided to go to the cinema.

‘Nowhere has AC’?? ‘Half the city has had their phone snatched’??

Brits felt that something stank to high heaven, and it was nothing to do with the lack of air-conditioning.

Here’s what they had to say in response to David’s unflattering travelogue.

1.

I’ve been murdered 4 times this week and it’s only Wednesday. — Cookie Urch (@Cookieurch) May 27, 2026

2.

Who the fuck goes to the cinema on the hottest day of the year 😭 https://t.co/dWWc5j5d97 — Furtado (@Paul_Furtado1) May 27, 2026

3.

You're boring. Why are all the MAGAbots on this Europe doesn't have AC kick? Is life in the US so shitty they have to find these BS reasons the US is superior? And I walk around in London wearing a nice watch all the time. — karl taro greenfeld (@karltaro) May 27, 2026

4.

I just spent two days in London – temp was delightful

– no one tried to steal my watch or phone

– WiFi and phone were fine Didn’t see devil wears Prada 2 tho. https://t.co/jdISsbeNDc — Wyatt Cavalier (@itiswyatt) May 27, 2026

5.

There is full Aircon (deliciously ice cold) on the District Line, Lizzie Line and Overground. All of which have WiFi The City of London has free WiFi for anyone to use in the Square Mile https://t.co/eimyokXYwC — Tansy Kelly Robson ✍🏼🎬⚔️🐱🏦 (@Artemisapphire) May 27, 2026

6.

Dunno mate, because what you wrote was a complete fabrication. https://t.co/lA7ECiLlgQ — Inevitable Pinky 🐡🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧🇬🇱🇪🇺 (@BpdLion) May 27, 2026

7.

Got to love Americans, poor David misses the highest gun crime in the world, zero healthcare ans fried food. I’m surprised you were actually given time off work to travel too 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 — Strangey81 (@Strangey81) May 27, 2026

8.

I specifically have to take cardigans and jumpers to the cinema because they blast the AC… where the hell in London is this dude. https://t.co/zRJoFFDluC — Liza (@elizabeth__db) May 27, 2026

9.

We don't, but we know how to make an undesirable uncomfortable. Sorry about tomorrow's breakfast, honest mistake. — Woke Lefty 🫣 (@SalfordMe2023) May 27, 2026

10.