A rampant Brexiteer was asked which EU rule they were glad to see the back of and it had people hollering into next week

John Plunkett. Updated August 7th, 2025

To the Jeremy Vine Show (except now with Jeremy Vine) on Channel 5, where the talk was all about should there be a second Brexit referendum.

We mention it not to spend too much time pondering that suggestion, but because of the thoughts shared by rampant – and this isn’t overdoing it – Brexiteer Francis from Norfolk.

Francis is delighted not to be in the EU any more, and guest presenter Matt Allwright asked not unreasonably which particular EU law they were glad to see the back of.

And that sound you can hear is a million people hollering into next week and beyond.

Source @TheMeldrew