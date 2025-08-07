A rampant Brexiteer was asked which EU rule they were glad to see the back of and it had people hollering into next week

Politics brexit

To the Jeremy Vine Show (except now with Jeremy Vine) on Channel 5, where the talk was all about should there be a second Brexit referendum.

We mention it not to spend too much time pondering that suggestion, but because of the thoughts shared by rampant – and this isn’t overdoing it – Brexiteer Francis from Norfolk.

Francis is delighted not to be in the EU any more, and guest presenter Matt Allwright asked not unreasonably which particular EU law they were glad to see the back of.

These people walk amongst us pic.twitter.com/caXiQjd06O — Yorkshire Victor Meldrew+his dog (@TheMeldrew) August 6, 2025

And that sound you can hear is a million people hollering into next week and beyond.

It is an uncomfortable reality that a considerable proportion of those who supported Brexit belong to a specific generation, predominantly those aged sixty five and above. Many within this group appear to possess little real understanding of how the European Union functioned, nor… — Gordon Fielden (@GordonFielden) August 7, 2025

this is the typical brexiter – https://t.co/OfYVeXZoEz — terry christian (@terrychristian) August 7, 2025

Maybe I'm withholding freedoms, but should people have to answer some basic questions before being allowed to vote on serious issues?

I don't care if people have a different opinion to me, as long as they have some basic understanding.

People blindly listen to nonsense. — nidriks (@nidriks1) August 7, 2025

Fml, that could have been my ma‍♀️ — Badassmutha ♿️‍⬛‍♂️ (@dodgson_sally) August 6, 2025

These uneducated, uninformed, gullible people are exactly who Reform exploit to achieve division and unrest. . — Judy in Beds (@Cherish4You) August 7, 2025

Watch til the end to catch Matt’s dry wit to end a farage supporting natural born thicko https://t.co/kuUzOmgKkE — Jay (@jessicamayclark) August 7, 2025

This is why we should never have had a referendum. Leave these decisions to the professionals EU is far too complex for 99.9% of the UK to truly make an informed decision, I include myself in that.

Clearly it’s harder for some like. — Tarn (@BarnsleyMore) August 7, 2025

Source @TheMeldrew