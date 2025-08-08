US AI MAGA trump

This Maga’s AI video of a jacked Donald Trump swatting away opponents will make you regret that you have eyes

David Harris. Updated August 8th, 2025

We’ve seen a lot more AI pictures of Donald Trump than we’d have liked. Trump as Superman, Trump as a heavyweight boxer, Trump as a medieval warrior – these are just some of the images created by MAGA fans, many of which have been shared online by Trump himself.

But now, as it becomes much easier and quicker to create AI videos, things are getting really out of hand.

We had to watch this video by an unknown AI ‘artist’ and shared on Twitter by Turnbull, so it’s only fair that you watch it too.

It’s surely only a matter of time before it’s shared by the official White House account. Who knows, maybe they created it?

Anyway. To the comments…

