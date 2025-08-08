This Maga’s AI video of a jacked Donald Trump swatting away opponents will make you regret that you have eyes

US AI MAGA trump

We’ve seen a lot more AI pictures of Donald Trump than we’d have liked. Trump as Superman, Trump as a heavyweight boxer, Trump as a medieval warrior – these are just some of the images created by MAGA fans, many of which have been shared online by Trump himself.

But now, as it becomes much easier and quicker to create AI videos, things are getting really out of hand.

We had to watch this video by an unknown AI ‘artist’ and shared on Twitter by Turnbull, so it’s only fair that you watch it too.

The homoeroticism that permeates MAGA alpha male culture deserves its own chapter in sociology text books.

pic.twitter.com/Lhz1SIztSk — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) August 5, 2025

It’s surely only a matter of time before it’s shared by the official White House account. Who knows, maybe they created it?

Anyway. To the comments…

What in the absolute unhinged fuck was that? — jessi ~ evil grandma (@jrfree2023) August 6, 2025

let me fix that for you pic.twitter.com/7GHLX4XVYC — Prompt Rocker (@Januschewsky) August 6, 2025

I never understood why someone who is so overweight and out of shape is always depicted in images that look like Sylvester Stallone in Rambo 2. I mean he has never been in that good of shape in his life. What is the point of this parody? It’s not political, just silly because… — Michael Henning (@TheMikeHenning) August 6, 2025

This is how dictators like to portray themselves. Putin and Mussolini shirtless, huge statues, self-portraits. Trump checks all the boxes of a modern era dictator. — Fernando Danieletto (@fjdanieletto) August 5, 2025

The real Donald Trump . . . pic.twitter.com/QLaC5SwKTK — Barry Phillips (@AttorneyCPA) August 5, 2025

Not even close to who Trump is! https://t.co/RKfFdMMKGU — mamma says! (@mammasaysstuff) August 6, 2025

