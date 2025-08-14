US donald trump

18 savage side-eyes at Donald Trump’s weird rambling announcement about replacing the ‘exhausted’ grass in Washington DC

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 14th, 2025

Over at the Kennedy Center, Donald Trump has been presiding over the unveiling of this year’s honours recipients, including Sylvester Stallone, KISS, and Michael Crawford.

It being Trump, however, he didn’t stick to the key points, and one ‘weave’ on the topic of grass (not that kind) had the internet – and probably the people in the room – scratching their heads.

“We’re going to be redoing the parks, redoing the grass. You know, grass has a lifetime, like people have a lifetime, and the lifetime of this grass has long been gone. When you look at the parks where the grass is: all tired, exhausted. We’re going to redo the grass with the finest grasses.

I know a lot about grass because I own a lot of golf courses — and if you don’t have good grass, you’re not in business very long.”

It’s certainly good to know that the Leader of the Free World is laser-focused on the most important issues.

