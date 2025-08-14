18 savage side-eyes at Donald Trump’s weird rambling announcement about replacing the ‘exhausted’ grass in Washington DC

US donald trump

Over at the Kennedy Center, Donald Trump has been presiding over the unveiling of this year’s honours recipients, including Sylvester Stallone, KISS, and Michael Crawford.

Trump announces Sylvester Stallone as a Kennedy Center Honoree pic.twitter.com/aiLJU5moRR — Acyn (@Acyn) August 13, 2025

It being Trump, however, he didn’t stick to the key points, and one ‘weave’ on the topic of grass (not that kind) had the internet – and probably the people in the room – scratching their heads.

Trump: We'll redo the grass with the finest grasses. I know a lot about grass. I own a lot of golf courses. If you don't have good grass, you aren't in business very long. Lindsey graham. Good poll numbers, Lindsey, congratulations pic.twitter.com/coOCUhOZ2H — Acyn (@Acyn) August 13, 2025

“We’re going to be redoing the parks, redoing the grass. You know, grass has a lifetime, like people have a lifetime, and the lifetime of this grass has long been gone. When you look at the parks where the grass is: all tired, exhausted. We’re going to redo the grass with the finest grasses. I know a lot about grass because I own a lot of golf courses — and if you don’t have good grass, you’re not in business very long.”

It’s certainly good to know that the Leader of the Free World is laser-focused on the most important issues.

Senile old man Donald Trump is babbling about grass at the Kennedy Center: "I know a lot about grass." This guy is an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/cs0IY2YAKl — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) August 13, 2025

"The grass is tired, and we're gonna redo grass because the grass is so tired. I know grass better than anyone, I've done a lot with grass" – Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/EISbbYFLp4 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 13, 2025

Is there anything left that Trump doesn’t “know a lot about”? The cartoonish hyperbole is so annoying and overplayed. — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) August 13, 2025

Trump’s rambling about grass at the Kennedy Center is the perfect metaphor for his presidency — all surface, no substance. He brags about knowing “good grass” from his golf courses, but let’s be honest, the only coverage he’s ever mastered is the bad kind on his head. pic.twitter.com/j18jCa2SfM — Peter (@_e_tto_) August 13, 2025

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Donald Trump just went on an incoherent rant about grass. If this was President Biden, the media would be losing their minds. Instead, they’re just sitting idly by. Insane. pic.twitter.com/sFAKKa3Lrz — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) August 13, 2025

“I know a lot about grass. Grass, I call it. Grass hates me. Grass doesn’t know who I am, doesn’t laugh at my jokes or vote or…I paved over the grass, the patio, I did that. My breath smells like grass after a dog does his business. Grass.” Donald J. Trump, Grass Hole pic.twitter.com/7eOAexVN25 — Bottom of the Main Line (@MainLineSpy) August 13, 2025

Americans are struggling to pay their bills thanks to Trump's tariffs and cuts to healthcare. We're also $37 trillion in debt. But we absolutely must redo the grass in D.C.'s parks because Trump "knows a lot about grass" because he "owns a lot of golf courses." https://t.co/Xjd5uYzYVQ — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) August 13, 2025

