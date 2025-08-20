Donald Trump told Fox News he wants his Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations to work so he can get into Heaven – 17 biblical takedowns

US donald trump

Donald Trump showed a surprising amount of self-reflection during a phone call to the Donald Trump Fan Club Fox & Friends, when he revealed that he’s worried he may be headed towards Hell, and that bringing peace to Ukraine and Russia might be his ticket through the Pearly Gates.

Trump: "I want to try and get to heaven if possible. I hear I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole." pic.twitter.com/y1izqVGM84 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2025

We’re not sure whether he’s been visited by a heavily chained former business partner, or any other harbingers of his own doom, but his comments had the internet speculating on his afterlife destination. If these reactions are correct, he doesn’t have a prayer.

WTF: In a bizarre rant, Trump suggests he’s worried he he’ll spend eternity in HELL when he dies. TRUMP: "I want to try and get to heaven if possible. I hear I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole." Guilty conscience? pic.twitter.com/dPgIL50Uaf — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 19, 2025

Lol he just casually admits he's the Antichrist on Fox and Friends https://t.co/VenJaWhztE — Stoned-wall Jackson (@GreenLightIdeas) August 19, 2025

BREAKING: Trump claims that he’s not doing so well trying to get to Heaven and says he’s at the bottom of the totem poll. Of course he is. He’s on the Epstein list, molested a woman and committed 34 felonies, while being found liable for fraud. pic.twitter.com/n3PThdh36j — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 19, 2025

Trump trying to get into heaven.pic.twitter.com/AlML9sTJHQ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 19, 2025

Trump is now attempting to con God, just in case. — Susie Centola (@CentolaSusan) August 19, 2025

BREAKING: Trump says he’s worried he might not get to heaven, and that he’s “really at the bottom of the totem pole.” Accidentally telling the truth.

pic.twitter.com/lCczOdOelb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 19, 2025

There's as much chance of Trump going to heaven as there is of the moon being made of MAGA hats. https://t.co/Lu8l9222m2 — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) August 19, 2025

