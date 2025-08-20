US donald trump

Donald Trump told Fox News he wants his Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations to work so he can get into Heaven – 17 biblical takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 20th, 2025

Donald Trump showed a surprising amount of self-reflection during a phone call to the Donald Trump Fan Club Fox & Friends, when he revealed that he’s worried he may be headed towards Hell, and that bringing peace to Ukraine and Russia might be his ticket through the Pearly Gates.

We’re not sure whether he’s been visited by a heavily chained former business partner, or any other harbingers of his own doom, but his comments had the internet speculating on his afterlife destination. If these reactions are correct, he doesn’t have a prayer.

