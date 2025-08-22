Donald Trump can’t stop yelling at the wind like the doddering old man that he is, and these 17 responses perfectly sum up why that’s a huge problem

Politics donald trump

The rivalry between Donald Trump and windmills – that’s turbines, to the rest of us – continues to rage.

The President refuses to acknowledge a totally sensible, practical, and efficient source of energy for his country and the world, while sticking firmly to his beliefs that the far more destructive and limited option of fossil fuels is the answer.

Here he is at a recent press conference talking shit about the wind like a totally functional and coherent world leader.

Trump: They are not fired by wind, by the way, because wind doesn’t work. It destroys everything. It looks horrible. It’s a very expensive form of energy. We are not doing wind. We are going back to fossil fuel. We can’t be foolish pic.twitter.com/fqc5MSw2x5 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2025

“It destroys everything” is certainly a take.

Not only is this stupid, it’s dangerous. Which seem to be the two core principles driving every decision this administration makes.

Twitter was not slow to point this out.

1.

Every scientist on Earth: wind works.

Trump: “Wind doesn’t work.” Fossil-fueled stupidity on full display. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) August 21, 2025

2.

It’s ironic that someone who hates wind so much would expel so much of it daily. — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) August 22, 2025

3.

Trump railing against wind while blowing hot air at 100 mph. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) August 21, 2025

4.

Imagine making his claim and saying, “we can’t be foolish” — shannonmarie (@_thethirdwife) August 21, 2025

5.

Just the absolute stupidest of times, being led by the stupidest, most regressive idiots. I’ll take a wind farm over mountaintop removal, strip mines, leaky oil pump jacks & pipes, ocean drilling & tanker oil spills, and nasty ass refineries any day! — Jazzmom 2.0 (@AJazzmom98) August 22, 2025

6.

Science is not his strength… — Rick Lupinski (@lupinski) August 21, 2025

7.

Love the guy in the back behind Trump looking around and seeing if they’re others who are thinking the same thing; “how did we end up here again?” — Craig Swartz For Ohio (@ForSwartz) August 21, 2025

8.

Foolish old man owned by Putin and fossil fuel corporations! — Carol Dahlberg (@RVnGrammy) August 21, 2025

9.

Meanwhile, China is laughing all the way to energy dominance pic.twitter.com/w7JjpgtjxZ — Curious Aussie Golfer (@CuriousAussieX) August 21, 2025

10.

11.

What if they started designing windmills like this? Would Trump be OK with them then? pic.twitter.com/OfIyohd820 — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) August 21, 2025

12.

Let’s review the “beauty” of “clean coal”, especially the toxic coal ash ponds.

Assuming you’re able to breathe and see through the smog, would you rather see this outside your window or some wind turbines? pic.twitter.com/oQZ7iORD8F — Blue Shirt Project (@blueshirtday1) August 21, 2025

13.

Trump thinks that windmills ruined the view on one of his golf courses and has now become obsessive in his hate for wind power . — Neil (@Aussie_Resister) August 21, 2025

14.

How long before he thinks everyone should be burning Coal for Heat again? We suffer because of Trump and Republicans STUPIDITY AND GREED. — C. G. (@wesew403) August 21, 2025

15.

Because there’s an endless supply of fossil fuels? Seeking out alternative energy sources should be our goal as a forward-thinking nation. This idiot wants to keep us in the Stone ages. We are going to be left behind and rightfully so. What is taking 2028 so long to get here? ️ — Joseph ️‍ (@GayVlogViewer) August 21, 2025

16.

Wind doesn’t work? That must explain why he hardly works, he’s a big bag of wind if ever I saw one. — David Workmann (@buyer42) August 22, 2025

17.

Does he think this will keep the wind from messing up his hair. — Jim Goodloe (@jgoodloejapan) August 21, 2025

Source @Acyn Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons